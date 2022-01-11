ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Blood services urge donors to give as supply reaches "dangerously low level"

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n873Q_0diYR3aH00

A national blood and platelet shortage is impacting the nation’s healthcare system, according to Vitalant.

Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across the country, is urging eligible donors to consider making an appointment this January as the blood supply faces an historic, two-year low.

The recent donation shortfall is part of a larger trend as 58,000 fewer individuals gave blood with Vitalant in 2021 than 2020.

For every 100 donation appointments made, Vitalant says about 35 people don’t keep their commitment

Additional donors are needed now to help turn the trend around, they say.

The omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 complication forcing community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors.

Additionally, Vitalant says inclement weather and seasonal illness has significantly reduced the number of blood drives and donor availability.

“Now is the time when new blood donors, those that haven’t given in a while and regular donors are all needed to step up and help address this critical healthcare issue,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant senior vice president. “Astonishingly, only about 3% of the population donates blood, but most people are eligible. If more people start donating, shortages could be prevented.”

Blood shortages have also been reported by other blood services organizations in the U.S.

In December, America's Blood Centers, the American Red Cross and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies issued a joint statement announcing that the blood supply had reached its lowest levels in recent years.

They urged donors to consider giving blood to avert the need to postpone potential lifesaving treatments.

Read the full joint statement, here .

To make an appointment with Vitalant, click here .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Local blood banks critically low on blood supply

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blood banks across Central Texas are struggling to keep up their blood supply as fewer people donate blood. A national blood shortage means the Carter BloodCare in Waco only has enough blood on their shelves for a day at a time. “In an emergency we might...
WACO, TX
Springfield News Sun

January is Blood Donor Awareness Month; Type O low, CBC says

Blood Donor Awareness Month begins another year with the regional and national blood supply burdened by COVID-19. The Community Blood Center is calling on donors to prevent supply shortages. “The dedication of our donors in 2021 has been amazing,” Tracy Morgan, vice president for donor services, said in a release....
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Giving Blood#Blood Donors#Blood Drives#Omicron#Cliff Numark#Blood Centers#The American Red Cross#Biotherapies
eturbonews.com

Blood Supply Shortage in US: Donors Urgently Needed Now

A national blood shortage is further stressing the nation’s fragile healthcare system. Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, currently has a historic, two-year low blood supply. The fast-spreading omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 complication forcing additional community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors.
ADVOCACY
NBC12

Red Cross: Blood supply still low

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Blood supply in the commonwealth of Virginia is at a 10 year low. Jonathan McNamara, communications director with the Red Cross in Virginia, said first-time blood donors are down about 41% across the state. He said they like to have about a five-day supply of blood, but right now that’s not the case.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
shorelineareanews.com

Code Red: Blood supply at emergency levels

Bloodworks NW reports that our local blood supply has hit emergency levels. They are asking everyone who is feeling healthy - especially O negative and O positive donors - to please schedule a donation in the next three weeks, ASAP. Schedule your donation today at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888. If...
ADVOCACY
wkyufm.org

COVID-19, winter weather leads to rise in blood donor cancellations, critically low supplies

COVID-19 and the winter weather are taking a major toll on the nation’s blood supply and that shortage is being felt close to home. Tennessee-based Blood Assurance, which supplies TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, had more than 50 blood drive cancellations last week. That resulted in more than 800 units of blood not reaching patients in hospitals.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
foxsanantonio.com

Covid surge impacting blood donors, community blood supply

Right now, staff with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center say the surge in COVID cases is pushing our community’s blood supply to a critical point. The shortage is affecting hundreds of hospitals in our area and thousands of patients. 8-year old Mia Perez is in the second...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WKYT 27

Donations needed as blood supplies reach critical lows across the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the pandemic continues, many hospitals and blood centers are facing significant blood shortages when the supply is needed most. Both the American Red Cross and the Kentucky Blood Center say their blood supplies have been reaching critical lows, which is why it now it’s more important than ever to donate if you can.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spokesman-Review

‘Beyond scary’: Vitalant pleads for donors as local blood supply plummets

The local blood supply has dropped to a two-year low, and Vitalant is asking eligible donors to make and keep appointments. Typically, winters are a slow time for blood donations, but this year, the shortage is lasting longer and is much worse than in previous years. “It is beyond scary;...
HEALTH
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy