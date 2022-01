Sports streaming service DAZN has rejigged its leadership structure, with Shay Segev becoming sole CEO, and the appointment of a new CFO. DAZN co-founder James Rushton, who had been serving as co-CEO, will step down from the position but remain at the company with his existing responsibilities overseeing growth in local markets, rights and content. Shay Segev first joined DAZN as co-CEO in June 2021, he previously oversaw the growth of gambling firm Entain. The streamer has also hired Darren Waterman joins as Group CFO, based in London. He joins from Amazon where he led the finance team responsible for Prime Video internationally....

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO