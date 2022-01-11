CELEBRITY TRASH: TUESDAY, JANUARY 11th 2022

Courteney Cox has been very open about her experience with plastic surgery over the years & we have everything you need to know about what work she has gotten done. Courteney Cox has always been beautiful, however, as she has aged, the actress has undergone plastic surgery and has been very open about it. Being an actress in Hollywood could be tough, but it is super refreshing when celebrities like Courteney are candid about the work they got done over the years. Below, we have everything you need to know regarding what Courteney has shared about her treatments and experience.

