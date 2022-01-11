Fitchburg man pleads not guilty to child rape charges

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Fitchburg man has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges, including multiple counts of child rape and assault and battery on a child under age 14, according to authorities.

Stephen R. Goodsell, 32, was held on $5,000 bail at his arraignment Monday in Worcester Superior Court, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

Goodsell was originally charged in Central District Court in September and was indicted by a grand jury in December.

His attorney, Laurel Singer, said in court her client “denies these allegations tremendously.” She did not go into the details, but said that the alleged victim had “motive to lie.” She also said a timeline of when her client and the alleged victim were allegedly in contact was off by six months or more.

If he makes bail, Goodsell will be required to stay away from the alleged victim, and be subjected to electronic monitoring.