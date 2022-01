• The Solana token trades at over $153 today. • BoFa analyst believes SOL could outperform Ethereum. The bearish streak in the cryptocurrency market has ended, showing a rising price for tokens like Solana. Since December 2021, virtual commerce has experienced a loss in its value where Bitcoin went from being valued at over $50,000 to falling to almost $40,000. However, the market recovers its value for the third consecutive day.

