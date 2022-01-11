ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

50+ Baby Boy Names That Have Great Meanings

By Monica Beyer
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Glxy_0diYPr7a00

Coming up with a fitting name for your baby can feel daunting as all get out. Sure, you want it to be aesthetically pleasing. But more than anything, you want to choose a baby name that has real weight and purpose — maybe even a name that reflects the character traits you hope your kid will have.

That’s why the meaningful baby names below are so perfect and can help you whittle down your name list (don’t pretend it’s not a mile long). Because these names don’t only look and sound cool ; they also have meaningful definitions , root words, or histories that will help you choose which ones go from your maybe column straight to the yes list.

Popular boy names and what they mean

Now that more and more parents are picking names based on their meanings, they don’t get popular because of their sound and spelling alone. Here are some of the most popular boy names of last year — and the meanings that got them there.

Baby boy names that mean “kind”

If you’re hoping for a little one who grows up to radiate kindness and generosity, one of these baby names could be just the inspiration he needs.

  • Benigno: Kind
  • Cedric : Kind and loved
  • Ellis : Kind, benevolent
  • Hannan : Compassionate
  • Hiroshi: Generous
  • Kannon : Variation of Kuan-yin, a Buddhist deity of mercy
  • Kareem : Generous, giving
  • Kedrick : Kind, loved
  • Kerem: Noble, generous
  • Milan : Gracious, dear
  • Rahim: Compassionate

Baby boy names that mean “faithful,” “honest” and “just”

There are so many important character components we parents home our kids will have. Just a few of these are loyalty, honesty and justice. Here’s hoping all our kids grow up to stand up for what’s right.

Baby boy names that mean “peaceful”

Is there anything better to wish for your little bub than a lifetime of peace and prosperity? Give him a head start with one of these beautiful baby names.

Baby boy names that mean “loved”

This much is for sure: No matter who your kid turns out to be or what his personality is like, you will love him to pieces. These sweet names are perfect for a beloved little boy.

Baby boy names that mean “friendly”

  • Alden: Wise friend
  • Alven: Friend of the elves
  • Bellamy: Friend
  • Dakota: Friendly one
  • Jebediah: Friend of God
  • Theophilus: Friend of God

Baby boy names that mean “proud” or “honorable”

  • Brian: Virtuous and honorable
  • Cadogan: Honor in battle
  • Donald: Proud chief
  • Fiero: Proud
  • Timothy: Honoring God

Choosing a name for your as-yet-unborn child to tote around with him his entire life can feel like a pretty major undertaking. But no pressure: These meaningful names will ensure he knows you had your highest hopes for him when you chose it.

A version of this story was originally published in 2017.

Looking for more baby name inspiration? Check out our favorite celebrity baby names :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSCLU_0diYPr7a00

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Baby Names We Hope to Never Hear Again After 2021

Let’s face it: 2021 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for anyone on the whole planet. But if you had one of these names, you might have had an even worse year than a lot of others. While some of the baby names on the infamous list may be pretty obvious (bye-bye, Delta), there are a few you might be considering for your own child. We’re going to suggest you don’t. Read on for our picks for — sorry — possibly the worst baby names of 2021: Delta: Sorry, Kristen Bell (who gave her daughter this name): Delta may be forever associated...
RELATIONSHIPS
momjunction.com

10 Breathtaking Baby Names That Will Be Huge Next Year

Every year brings in new trends, which is also true for baby names. Parents go crazy looking for the perfect name for their munchkin, one that’s inspirational, modern and nonetheless, admirable. While it’s not too easy to predict which names will garner popularity in the coming year, experts have shared their predictions for the next year, considering the trends of recent years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benigno
Person
Galen
Woman's World

15 Popular 1950s Baby Girl Names That Are Ready for a Comeback

I love looking back at all the baby names that have come in and out of popularity over the years. Thanks to the some handy lists compiled by the Social Security Administration (SSA), it’s so easy to find out which ones parents loved the most during each decade. Although the SSA tracks eras dating all the way back to the 1800s, I couldn’t help but feel the my heart warm most while looking at the favorite names folks chose during the ‘50s — especially when I saw all the sweet names for baby girls!
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Mother uses family holiday card to let loved ones know her child is nonbinary and it's adorable

A young mother is being lauded for celebrating her child embracing their nonbinary identity and for sharing the same with their loved ones. Jennifer Chen posted a family holiday card featuring her husband Brendan Hay, and their twins Chloe and Clark to make the announcement in November. Chen introduced her kid as non-binary and shared their new name—Clark. As reported by TODAY, she wrote, "Clark prefers they/them/he pronouns and would like to be known as my kid/my son who is non-binary. Clark asked us to tell our friends and family who they are now."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

These will be the most popular baby names of 2022

If you're expecting a baby in 2022, you already know there is no shortage of names to choose from. But if you're into popular baby names—either because you like them or you want to steer clear of them—it looks like 2022 is going to be full of pop culture inspiration, the classics, and a few surprises along the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Baby Boy#Celebrity#Little Boy#Benevolent#Olive#Buddhist
romper.com

20 Aquarius Boy Names For Your Happy Baby

Well, you made it past the holidays, and welp, you’re still pregnant. And for you, that might have been a good thing, since you didn’t want your baby’s birth to coincide with, you know, someone else’s. As you enter the New Year, you might be thinking of ways to pay homage to the time of year when your little guy joins you earthside. So if you’re looking to the stars for some inspo, there’s definitely plenty of Aquarius boy names to choose from. Most of them celebrate beautiful themes of nature, wisdom, and character that will befit your little boy.
GERMANY
Cosmopolitan

105 Baby Names for 2022 to Get The Inspiration Flowin'

Are you scrolling through this bc you have a baby on the way? Is someone in your family or friend group waiting for their new addition to arrive? Or perhaps you just want to update your ongoing list of future baby names for, ya know, the sake of research? Whatever the case may be, congrats! Because you’ve landed here: our totally not comprehensive—but still highly thorough—list of the top baby names for 2022 that will get all the naming inspiration flowing when you’re stuck in a creative rut.
PREGNANCY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
thatgrapejuice.net

Kash Doll Gives Birth to Baby Boy / Shares Name & First Look

Congratulations are in order for rapper Kash Doll!. Because the rapper has given birth to a bouncing baby boy. Taking to social media, the femcee (who has also added actress to her list of hustles in recent times), announced the arrival of her first child – Kashton Prophet Richardson.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Top 20 floral baby names – and number one is royal!

Choosing your baby's name is a tricky decision and monikers with a floral theme are often a popular choice. National Houseplant week starts on the 10th January (who knew?) and to celebrate this, theknowledgeacademy.com have compiled a list of the top 20 floral baby names. WATCH: Royal babies make their...
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Gossip

Tori Roloff: I Have a Possible Name for My Baby!

Tori Roloff has provided fans with an update on... pretty much all aspects of her life. Or at least a few of the most important. First, as you might imagine, most of the reality star's Instagram followers were curious this week about the life growing inside of Tori's womb. She...
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

15 Baby Names To Use If You Like The Name Evelyn

In 2020, Evelyn was the 9th most popular name in the U.S. for baby girls. It’s beautiful, but maybe you want a baby name like Evelyn that’s a little less popular. The last time Evelyn was almost that high was 100 years ago; in 1920, it came in at number 12. Around the turn of the century, it was also a male name, and the most famous Evelyn may still be the English writer Evelyn Waugh, born in 1903. The name has always been significantly more popular as a girls’ name, and hasn’t broken the top 1000 most common male names since 1930.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Mom names baby Lucifer, catches hell online: ‘Death threats are scary’

This mom has been demonized by the internet for giving her offspring one of 2022’s trendiest — yet most inflammatory — baby names: Lucifer. Josie Barnes, 27, of Devon, England, says she has been receiving nonstop hate, and even death threats, from trolls since impulsively announcing the birth of her controversially named boy on the UK’s popular “Jeremy Kyle Show.”
TV & VIDEOS
KEYC

Top baby names of 2021 revealed

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The top baby names of 2021 have been revealed. According to the website site babynames.com, here are the top five names for boys and girls:. The entire list can be found here.
ROCHESTER, MN
momswhothink.com

Girl Names That Mean Sea

The ocean is vast and stunning, strong yet serene. Give your daughter a foundation of all of these qualities when you select a moniker from this list of girl names that mean sea. From Marisol to Darya and beyond, each is feminine yet formidable. Take a look!. Asherah is a...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy