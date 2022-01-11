ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Charlie McAvoy Reacts To Matt Grzelcyk’s Five-Point Game For Bruins

By Lauren Campbell
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Matt Grzelcyk had himself a pretty good Monday night that got his teammates and even Ray Bourque talking about it. The Bruins defenseman had his first career...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Charlie McAvoy Dealing With ‘Discomfort’ Stemming From Blocked Shots

BOSTON — Charlie McAvoy hasn’t exactly seemed like himself of late. The Boston Bruins defenseman blocked a slew of shots a few weeks ago, particualry against the Philadelphia Flyers, that caused him to miss games against the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning. McAvoy returned to the lineup Monday, but has looked off.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Ray Bourque
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
NESN

Watch Brad Marchand Break Tie Vs. Predators With Goal For Bruins

BOSTON — Brad Marchand wasn’t going to let his banged-up broken nose stop him from helping the Bruins. The Boston forward got elbowed in the face by Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi in the second period, and while there was no penalty, Marchand needed to get gauze in his nose after breaking it last week.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Grzelcyk Mcavoy#The Montreal Canadiens
NESN

Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith See Bruins ‘Buying In’ Amid Win Streak

The Boston Bruins are one of the hottest teams in hockey. After a frustrating start, more adversity with COVID-19 forced the team to pause through the holidays, but it has been a blessing for Boston who has looked like an entirely different team in 2022. “It’s been fun seeing everyone...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Records Two Points In Bruins’ Overtime Win Vs. Predators

Brad Marchand kept up his great play Saturday afternoon. The Boston Bruins faced off with the Nashville Predators at TD Garden in what proved to be a nail-biter. Boston managed to grab the 4-3 win in overtime as Taylor Hall potted the game-winning goal. Marchand was highlighted prior to the...
NHL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
22K+
Followers
32K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy