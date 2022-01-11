Meals on Wheels not delivering today due to power outage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Meals on Wheels will not be delivered Tuesday, Jan. 11, due to a power outage. Clients in Wichita are asked to use an emergency meal.
Evergy says an outage in Wichita is impacting about 1,600. The estimated restoration time is 10 a.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0