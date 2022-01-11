Meals on Wheels not delivering today due to power outage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Meals on Wheels will not be delivered Tuesday, Jan. 11, due to a power outage. Clients in Wichita are asked to use an emergency meal.

Evergy says an outage in Wichita is impacting about 1,600. The estimated restoration time is 10 a.m.

