ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Betting Favorites for 2022-23 Season Released After Georgia's National Championship Win

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwDie_0diYOrnh00

Despite defeating Alabama on Monday night to claim this year's national championship, oddsmakers have not pegged Georgia as the favorite to repeat as champions next season.

Instead, the Crimson Time opened as the national championship favorite for next season at sportsbooks across the nation.

Key to Alabama's possible success next season will be the play of quarterback Bryce Young, who will be entering his second year with the Crimson Tide next fall. In December, Young took home the 2021 Heisman Trophy after accumulating 4,322 passing yards with 43 passing touchdowns prior to Monday's defeat.

Alabama opened this past season as title favorites, but the Bulldogs passed the Crimson Tide in October.

Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan and Oklahoma are also among the schools toward the top of next year's title odds.

Next January's national championship is currently set to take place at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area.

More College Football Coverage:

For more coverage of Georgia, visit Dawgs Daily

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Clemson#American Football#The Crimson Tide#Ohio State#Dawgs Daily#Georgia Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Here Are the Divisional Round Matchups After Sunday’s Slate of Wild-Card Games

With the weekend’s wild-card games now over after the Chiefs throttled the Steelers 41–21, the divisional-round matchups for next week are almost completely set. Next week The Bengals will travel to face No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday and kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bills will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs. That matchup is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. on CBS. The Bills put together a historic rout of the Patriots on Saturday where they won 47–17.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy