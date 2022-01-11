ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Chrysler Prepping Up To Three EVs By 2028, Electric Minivan In Planning

By Chris Bruce
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chrysler will go from having no electric vehicles to as many as three by 2028. The brand's boss Chris Feuell offered some hints about the plan to Motor Trend during the Consumer Electronics Show. According to Feuell, all of Chrysler's forthcoming EVs will ride on the STLA Large platform....

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler Pacifica#Electric Cars#Electric Minivan#Motor Trend#Ev#Chrysler Airflow Concept#Stla Small Medium#Frame#Stla Large#Gearbox#Smartcockpit
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
Carscoops

Rolls Royce Spectre EV Spied, Tricked-Out Land Cruiser, And Crashed FXX K Evo: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. After being appointed CEO of VinFast in July, Micheal Lohscheller announced that he will be leaving the company due to “personal reasons”. The executive has had a substantial amount of experience in the industry, being the former vice president of the VW Group of America and then CEO of Opel before accepting the reigns at VinFast. Lohschellar will be replaced by VinFast’s current Vice-Chair Le Thi Thu Thuy, who will be in charge of the company’s introduction of A, B, and C segment vehicles scheduled for next month.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Vinfast unveils 5 EVs at 2022 CES, confirms pricing for first US-bound models

It was only in 2018 that Vinfast arrived on the scene with its first vehicles, a sedan and crossover based on donor BMW platforms. Since then the Vietnamese automaker has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and established a presence in the U.S., with the first two U.S.-bound vehicles, the VF8 (previously VF E35) and VF9 (previously VF E36) crossovers, unveiled last November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
motoringresearch.com

Sony reveals electric SUV, plans to launch new EV car company

Sony has confirmed at CES 2022 that it will launch a standalone car division called Sony Mobility Inc. The new company will ‘explore entry into the EV market‘. The firm has also surprised CES show-goers with a second electric car concept, the Vision-S 02 SUV. This builds on...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Subaru’s New 1,100 HP Electric Race Car Concept Was Designed to Conquer Nürburgring

Subaru’s motorsports division is best known for its success in rally racing, but a new concept could change that. Subaru Tecnica International (STI) just unveiled an electric race concept called the STI E-RA at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The division’s engineers have big goals for the nearly 1,100 hp speed machine, too—they think it’s capable of conquering Nürburgring. The STI E-RA—the last three letters stand for “Electric Record Attempt”—is designed to presage a new carbon-neutral era of racing. The result is a vehicle that a looks a lot more like an endurance racer than a souped-up version of one of Subaru’s...
CARS
NBC Philadelphia

Chrysler Kicks Off Plans to Go All-Electric by 2028 With Debut of Airflow EV Concept Car

Once-prominent Chrysler plans to reinvent itself as an all-electric vehicle brand by 2028, the company announced Wednesday. Those plans begin with Chrysler Airflow, a crossover concept unveiled online for the CES consumer technology show in Las Vegas. The concept is a preview of an upcoming production vehicle slated for 2025.
CARS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chrysler shows off an EV concept and a future for the brand

Chrysler was once one of the biggest names in the American auto industry, famous for flashy cars with chrome, fins and style that belied their relatively affordable prices. Cars like the Chrysler New Yorker, the Imperial and the classic Chrysler 300 helped it become a solid competitor to brands like General Motors' Buick which founder Walter P. Chrysler once ran.
ECONOMY
automotive-fleet.com

Chrysler Unveils EV Concept Vehicle at CES 2022

The Chrysler brand on Jan. 5 revealed the Chrysler Airflow Concept at CES 2022, giving a glimpse at the electric vehicle positioned to propel the Chrysler brand’s future. Chrysler also announced in its news release that the brand’s transformation will include the launch of its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 and a future all-electric Chrysler vehicle lineup.
CARS
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Minivan pioneer Chrysler expands to crossovers with EV push

Chrysler, the 96-year-old brand owned by Stellantis NV, will add sport utility vehicles to its lineup as it becomes fully electric by 2028, brand head Chris Feuell said. “You can expect to see us come out with a utility vehicle or two for sure,” Feuell, who became chief executive officer of the Chrysler brand in September, said in an interview from Las Vegas. “I’m really pushing our team to redefine the segments that we are playing in.”
CARS
Green Car Reports

400-mile Chrysler Airflow Concept leads brand's EV strategy

Chrysler will use the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show starting in Las Vegas later today to announce plans to launch its first electric vehicle by 2025, and eventually a full-electric lineup by as early as 2028. As a preview of that electric future, Chrysler will present the Airflow Concept, an electric...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Multiple New Chrysler Vehicles on the Way as Brand Goes EV

Not only is Chrysler not going away, but the brand is finally getting its long-sought renaissance. Reborn as Stellantis' high-tech brand, Chrysler is getting several new vehicles as a necessary part of its move to an all-electric lineup by 2028. Speaking to MotorTrend from the 2022 CES show, brand CEO Chris Feuell outlined several new products coming in the next six years that will help Chrysler transition from being the minivan company to a forward-thinking EV automaker.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy