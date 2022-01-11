ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Wash all dirty linen at once over Downing Street parties, Tory MP urges Johnson

By Richard Wheeler
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2cDn_0diYOGaA00

Boris Johnson must ensure “all the dirty linen” is “washed at once” in relation to allegations of Downing Street parties, a Tory former minister has urged.

The Prime Minister also faced calls to resign, while his whereabouts were scrutinised after he opted against responding to Labour’s urgent Commons question about a gathering in the Downing Street garden on May 20 2020.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis was sent out to respond and was relentlessly heckled by opposition MPs who outnumbered those on the Conservative benches and asked the vast majority of the questions during the session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByyCd_0diYOGaA00

Mr Ellis confirmed that the May 20 “bring your own booze” event, to which more than 100 employees were invited, according to a leaked email, is being investigated.

But he noted that publication of the findings of the Whitehall party inquiry, led by senior official Sue Gray, could be delayed due to the increasing number of allegations to be considered.

Conservative former minister Sir Christopher Chope asked: “Why can’t all the dirty linen be washed at once? Why are we getting this drip, drip feed of parties?

“Surely the Civil Service must have known that there was a party on May 20 and they should have referred it already to the inquiry?”

Mr Ellis said: “We have a number of dates that have come out at different times and that will, presumably, have an effect of delaying matters.”

Earlier, shouts of “Where is he?” in relation to Mr Johnson could be heard, with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle saying: “It’s quite obvious it’s not the Prime Minister so we don’t need to keep asking that question.”

And he said of Mr Ellis: “He’s got the tough job as it is, don’t make it harder for him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WClJj_0diYOGaA00

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson’s absence “speaks volumes”.

“It is incredibly disappointing, but not unsurprising, that the Prime Minister of whom I asked this question is not here today despite not having any official engagements,” she said.

“The public have already drawn their own conclusions. He can run but he can’t hide.”

Ms Rayner added: “There’s no need for an investigation into the simple central question today: did the Prime Minister attend the event in the Downing Street garden on the 20 May 2020? It won’t wash to blame this on a few junior civil servants – the Prime Minister sets the tone.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: “This is the most serious of matters because this is a Prime Minister who has been accused of breaking a law that he himself set.

“It could not be more serious.”

Mr Blackford added: “This is a Prime Minister that has lost his moral authority.

“He doesn’t deserve the respect and the trust of the people of these islands.

“If he won’t do the decent thing and recognise that he ought to resign, I say to the minister and I say to the Conservative backbenchers that they are going to have to do what the Prime Minister has failed to do and force him from office – and do it now.”

Labour former minister Dame Angela Eagle joked: “Perhaps it would be faster if Sue Gray were to investigate the days there weren’t parties.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UcKJZ_0diYOGaA00

DUP MP Jim Shannon (Strangford) was overcome with emotion as he told the Commons: “In Northern Ireland we reached the milestone of 3,000 deaths due to Covid just last week, including my mother-in-law, who died alone.”

Mr Shannon struggled to go on with his question before sitting back down.

Afzal Khan, Labour MP for Manchester Gorton, spoke of marking a “solemn Eid” at the time of the alleged Downing Street parties – as his “lovely mum” died of Covid in March 2020.

He said: “She died alone in hospital while I sat in the car outside, trying to be as close to her as I could.”

Labour’s Richard Burgon (Leeds East) said: “The unavoidable truth is that the public believe the Prime Minister is a liar who treats them with contempt, there’s a crisis of public confidence.

“Isn’t the only way to restore public confidence for the Prime Minister for once to act in the public interest and resign now?”

Mr Ellis replied: “I don’t think the public believe what (he) believes.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson pledges to ‘address underlying culture’ of lockdown parties in bid to save job

Boris Johnson is set to overhaul his Downing Street operation in a desperate attempt to “address the underlying culture” that led to lockdown boozing, a cabinet minister has said.Tory party chair Oliver Dowden insisted on Sunday that the prime minister was “contrite” over allegations of rule-breaking, and suggested the PM would be making changes to his top team.But opposition parties doubled down on criticism of the prime minister, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying that Mr Johnson had broken the law and then lied about it.“I think he broke the law. I think he’s as good as admitted that...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM ‘questioned by Sue Gray’ as another claim of a No 10 party emerges

Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed as part of the investigation into partygate allegations as claims of another lockdown breach in No 10 surfaced.The Prime Minister is said to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray about alleged parties in Downing Street as she prepares to publish her report into claims of coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.It comes as The Mirror said Mr Johnson attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.No 10...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Shannon
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Richard Burgon
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Christopher Chope
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

PM ‘contrite’ over partygate as Dowden hints at No 10 overhaul

The Prime Minister is “contrite” over allegations of Covid rule-breaking and will seek to “address the underlying culture in Downing Street” that led to partygate, a Cabinet minister said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden admitted there were “failings” in No 10, following a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties, but he denied it was a resigning matter for Boris Johnson Mr Dowden said the Government plans to “address the kind of culture that has allowed” the reported flouting of coronavirus laws to happen, in a hint of a shake-up at the top of Mr Johnson’s administration.It comes after The Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs put Boris Johnson on notice over No 10 lockdown party revelations

Boris Johnson was facing mounting fury from within his own party on Saturday as anger grew over the partygate scandal engulfing his premiership.Former allies were among those calling on the prime minister to stand down as MPs' inboxes filled with angry correspondence from constituents.As Mr Johnson bunkered down in No 10 after another damaging week of revelations, ex-minister Tobias Ellwood was among those floating the prospect of a change at the top, saying Mr Johnson should "lead or step aside". "We need leadership," Mr Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence committee, told the BBC.The prime minister and his...
POLITICS
The Independent

List of parties across Government reportedly held during Covid restrictions

More revelations have emerged about parties held in Downing Street and the heart of Government including on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Here is a list of the alleged gatherings, which in several cases have been admitted to.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson, his wife Carrie, former chief adviser Dominic Cummings and Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, were all pictured, in a photograph leaked to The Guardian, sitting around a table in the No 10 garden, with wine and cheese in front of them.Some 15 other people were also in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downing Street#Linen#Uk#Labour#Commons#Cabinet Office#Conservative
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson said aides objecting to ‘bring your own booze’ party were ‘overreacting’

No 10 has denied that Boris Johnson told aides objecting to the “bring your own booze” garden party he attended that they were “overreacting” to the staging of the event.The allegation – put forward by his close friend Dominic Lawson, a newspaper columnist – would contradict the prime minister’s claim that he did not realise the gathering was a party.On Sunday, Downing Street said it was “untrue that the prime minister was warned about the event in advance” and that he “believed implicitly that this was a work event”.Now his spokesman has widened that denial to insist he at...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Minister insists PM ‘safe in job’ as Channel plan branded ‘massive distraction’

Nadhim Zahawi today said Boris Johnson is safe in his job, as reports of a further Covid-rule breaking gathering emerged last night.Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the Education Secretary said - after being asked three times - that the prime minister will stay in his position.Mr Zahawi’s comments after a report in the Mirror said Mr Johnson attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.In a bid to survive the scandal, Mr Johnson could reportedly overhaul his top team and...
U.K.
The Independent

Operation Red Meat: How Boris Johnson plans to save his premiership

Ministers are setting out a flurry of policies, under the title Operation Red Meat, which are designed to revive Boris Johnson’s fortunes as he faces continuing anger over “partygate” allegations.Fury over the gatherings was compounded when it emerged that two events were held in No 10 the day before the Queen had to sit alone at the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, last year.The Prime Minister had already apologised for personally attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown.Six Tory MPs have publicly called for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister insists Boris Johnson safe in job as Tory MP deluged by angry emails

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has claimed Boris Johnson is safe in his job — after being asked three times about the prime minister’s perilous position.Despite growing anger from Tory MPs and calls for the prime minister’s resignation after multiple allegations of rule-busting parties in No 10 during Covid restrictions, the education secretary said “he’s human and we make mistakes”.On Sunday evening, one Conservative MP said they had received an “enormous” number of emails from constituents over the gatherings and suggested the affair raised questions about the “moral authority” at the top of government.Several MPs have also publicly proclaimed in recent...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson using populist policies to save his job is ‘unedifying’, Sturgeon says

Nicola Sturgeon has accused Boris Johnson of resorting to “cheap, populist policies” to distract from the scandals engulfing his leadership.Scotland’s First Minister responded to reports that Downing Street had launched ‘operation red meat’ in a bid to stem public outrage at the slew of parties reported to have taken place during lockdown.Ms Sturgeon said proposals such as ending the BBC licence fee and ordering the military to prevent small boats from crossing the Channel was “unedifying” for the Prime Minister.Speaking to the media at a visit to Irvine after the announcement of offshore energy contracts, the SNP leader said the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory chairman says ‘signs are encouraging’ for ending Covid rules this month

The “signs are encouraging” for lifting Covid restrictions in England at the end of the month, a Cabinet minister has said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden made the comment as the Prime Minister prepares to review the Plan B rules on mandatory mask-wearing, working from home and Covid passes on January 26.Mr Dowden told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: “It has always been my hope that we would have the Plan B restrictions for the shortest period possible.(Promising data) gives us pause for hope and optimism that we may be emerging from the worst of OmicronTory chairman Oliver Dowden“I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No 10 parties understandable but not excusable, says Sir Tony Blair

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has said he could “understand how” rule-breaking parties in No 10 could happen, but that they were still inexcusable.Sir Tony, who occupied Downing Street for a decade, said he did not want to “get into questions of resignation or not” when asked whether Boris Johnson should resign over the partygate allegations.The former Labour leader told Times Radio he could “understand people feeling enraged and very angry” about the claims of lockdown-contravening events, but that he could also see it “from the perspective of Downing Street”.People were obeying restrictions, often with massive personal cost and...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: To be clear, Boris Johnson has done nothing wrong – his sister told us so

In what might be the understatement of the century, Rachel Johnson, sister of the prime minister, admits that “it has not been the quietest, calmest of weeks in the Johnson family”. I can well believe it – though for the “Big Dog” himself, a week without a No 10 party must have been, if not quiet, at least novel.The “Partygate” story has ballooned into a full-blown crisis for the Tories. It will either bring the prime minister down or, if reports in the Sunday newspapers are to be believed, pretty much his entire team instead. Something has to give....
U.K.
The Independent

Tory MP accuses BBC of ‘coup attempt’ on Boris Johnson for reporting on No 10 parties

A Conservative MP has been criticised after claiming the BBC had launched a "coup attempt" against Boris Johnson.Michael Fabricant hit out at the public broadcaster after hearing a news bulletin featuring criticism of the prime minister over lockdown parties at Downing Street.One ex-Tory MP said his claims of a coup were “laughable” and “dangerous” while opposition figures accused him of being “upset” at hearing facts.The yellow-haired Conservative MP for Lichfield said on Saturday: "BBC Radio 4 Bulletin leads this morning with a manufactured story of what some MPs have said to the BBC."This is not news reporting an event....
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson must resign ‘in the national interest’

Boris Johnson is unfit to run the country and must resign “in the national interest”, Keir Starmer has said, as he ramped up the pressure on the prime minister over allegations of illegal parties in Downing Street during lockdown.In a speech on Saturday, the Labour leader said the prime minister was “mired in deceit” and was “literally in hiding” after Mr Johnson cancelled all public appearances following a member of his family testing positive for Covid.Some Tory MPs have called for the prime minister to quit, as the constant stream of revelations about lockdown parties at No 10 shows...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy