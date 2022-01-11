US and UK gather the pieces needed for clearer crypto regulation

American legislators are backing a bill that would force technology companies to make their terms of service agreements easier to read.The bill, called the Terms-of-service Labeling, Design and Readability Act (TLDR), would require websites to provide a “summary statement” for the contracts.This would condense legal terms into a more understandable format, as well as disclosing data breaches over the past three years, any sensitive data that might be collected, and how users could delete that data after signing up.“For far too long, blanket terms of service agreements have forced consumers to either ‘agree’ to all of a company’s conditions or...

