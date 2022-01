After the second full year of an international health pandemic, food safety and sanitation are top of mind for processors throughout the meat and poultry industry. As processors plan ahead for 2022, allocating dollars for capital improvement and expansion, it’s no surprise to see that 58% of processors in MEAT+POULTRY’s 2021-2022 Industry Outlook Study plan to focus their 2022 capital investments on improving food safety and sanitation.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO