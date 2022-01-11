ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

3 ways to keep your pets safe in frigid temperatures

By Emily Venuti
 5 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s the coldest day we’ve had in a long time, and while we try and keep ourselves warm, don’t forget about your pets, too.

The Humane Society of the United States provides some helpful tips on keeping your animals warm when temperatures are low.

  1. Keep pets inside : Your dog or cat may love roaming around the yard in other seasons, but when the temperatures dip, bring them inside most of the time. The Humane Society says that if your animal must be outside for a long period of time, make sure they have a dry, draft-free shelter. Cover the floor with cedar shavings or straw, and have a burlap or heavy plastic door.

2. Bundle them up: Much like us, pets need protective layering when going for walks or spending time outside. Windchill doesn’t spare pets, and may even be life threatening. When walking your dog, be mindful of exposed skin on their noses, ears and paw pads. Invest in a coat or sweater to keep them warner, and make sure to wipe off their paws when you’re back inside to reduce irritation from street salt.

3. Remove common poisons: Antifreeze is deadly, and it has a sweet taste that your animals may like. Wipe any spills up immediately and keep out of reach. Dogs can also be at risk for salt poisoning, especially if rock salt sticks to their paws after a walk. If you see your dog licking rock salt, call your vet.

