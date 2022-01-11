ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Family sparks debate by tipping with Amazon gift card

By Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2har0t_0diYLklD00

One Tiktoker’s video post of him tipping with an Amazon gift card at a restaurant has divided social media , and reignited the minimum wage debate.

Gustavo Lombera went for Korean food with his sister Kaitlyn. The bill came to $95.24, and the video shows Mr Lombera using a $25 Amazon gift card to cover the tip. The voiceover on the clip states that “he asked if he could tip with an Amazon gift card”.

“Holidays left us broke” reads the post which now has almost 700,000 views. The family supposedly asked the waiter if they could tip with the gift card, to which the waiter chuckled and agreed it was fine, according to Mr Lombera.

Some people said the family was being cheap: “people can’t pay their bills with an Amazon gift card,” commented one user. Some also said there may not be the full balance remaining on the gift card. And another said it could make things difficult if serving staff are obligated to share tips with the rest of the restaurant staff.

However, many servers said they would love a gift card as a tip. “As a waitress, I would love it!” said one user, “$25 that’s more than 20 per cent too”.

Cash tips should be declared as income, but a gift card can be considered a gift, so may be preferable.

“Once a lady has no cash and tipped me with a $10 Starbucks card. I loved it!” said another Tiktoker.

The debate also expanded to fair wages and the idea people should be paid properly instead of relying on tips. “Tipping should be abolished,” said one user.

The federal minimum wage for covered nonexempt employees is $7.25 per hour, and hasn’t been raised since 2009. But some states have their own minimum wages, Washington DC has a $15.20 minimum wage and California has a $15 minimum wage. Massachusetts has a $14.25 minimum wage and, as of 7 January, Connecticut now has a $14.00 minimum wage. Wyoming and Georgia have minimum wages of $5.15 although employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the $7.25 federal minimum wage.

A 2021 Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicted that 1.4 million jobs would be lost (0.9 percent of employment) by 2025 to cover the increase in the minimum wage. Other experts have said that an across-the-board minimum wage increase would more likely raise the prices of goods and services, which would be spread out among consumers and have a relatively low impact.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

There are more than 10,000 items on sale at Amazon this weekend, but there are even more if you're a Prime member and you know where to look. In addition to the many markdowns featured in Amazon's deals hub, its Just for Prime section now boasts new exclusive offers for Prime subscribers. Members can score additional savings (and in some cases, double discounts) on popular home goods, electronics, beauty products, clothing, and more. And if you're not a member yet, you can gain access to these under-the-radar deals by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.
INTERNET
The Independent

Amazon postpones plan to stop customers using Visa cards at last minute

Amazon has postponed its plan to stop customers using Visa credit cards at the last minute.The company had said that it would refuse to accept the cards from 19 January, blaming the “high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions”. The plan caused confusion and difficulties for those customers with the cards, who were set to be locked out of purchasing at Amazon.But it has now said that change will not take place on Wednesday, and that Amazon and Visa are working on a “potential solution” to allow people to keep using their credit cards. It announced the...
BUSINESS
xda-developers

Amazon will give you a $100 gift card if you buy a Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung has finally released the Galaxy S21 FE, which will likely serve as a cheaper alternative to the upcoming Galaxy S22 series. Even though the initial retail price of $699 seems like a relatively good deal, the sales and promotions are starting immediately, just as they did for the S20 FE. Case in point: if you buy a Galaxy S21 FE from Amazon, the store will throw in a $100 Amazon gift card.
RETAIL
BGR.com

COVID test kits on Amazon are in stock now if you hurry

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since COVID-19 at-home raid tests are sold out in local stores across most of the country. Case numbers are spiking yet again, and this time the figures are off the charts. In the past few weeks alone, we've had multiple days with more than 500,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded nearly 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. That's utterly staggering. So many people traveled and gathered indoors for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
CBS News

This Amazon gift card deal is like getting money for free

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Did you get an Amazon gift card over the holidays? Well, right now, if you reload an Amazon gift card...
SHOPPING
WKRC

Company urges Walmart, Amazon customers not use its item after recall

UNDATED (WKRC) - An electric knife sold by Amazon, Walmart, Bass Pro Shops and other retailers is being recalled due to a laceration risk. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued a recall last week after discovering a malfunction with the American Angler Electric Fillet Knife. According to the CPSC, "The trigger...
RETAIL
BGR.com

Queen sheets with 85,000 5-star ratings are only $20 today at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Good queen sheets sets can have a shockingly significant impact on your quality of sleep. And so many people have finally come to that realization. Sheets can affect everything from general comfort to temperature control, which is obviously hugely important. Bed sheets can also mean the difference between a restful night's sleep or tossing and turning all night long. That will leave you tired and in a bad mood come morning, which is something no one wants. Luckily for you, Queen sheets on sale at Amazon right now will have you sleeping better in no time.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
KOMO News

Target recall: People are getting sliced open by this product

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An urgent recall has been issued for a product that was sold at Target stores and online. A decorative mailbox with "Letters to Santa" printed on it apparently poses a laceration hazard. Target sold about 174,300 units of the Bullseye’s Playground Metal Mailbox between October and November....
ECONOMY
Woman's World

This Is the Best Way To Sanitize and Reuse KN95 and N95 Masks

If you’re still wearing cloth masks, now is the time to upgrade. Experts warn that the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S., is far more transmissible than other variants, and cloth masks aren’t enough to protect us anymore. However, many of us have been reluctant to put aside our favorite cloth face masks and purchase new ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Washington Dc#Korean#The Fair Labor Stand
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon worker asks people not to buy groceries from retail giant in viral TikTok video

An individual claiming to be an Amazon employee took to TikTok to beg shoppers to quit buying their food and drinks from the retail behemoth. A TikTok user with the handle @rxggiv sparked interest after they posted a video of themselves sorting packages at what appears to be an Amazon warehouse. A caption alongside the video asks consumers not to use Amazon for their grocery needs. "A little advice from an Amazon employee...[please] stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon," the video said. The TikTok user explained why they made the video in the comments. @rxggiv...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 Amazon best-sellers that are finally back after selling out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon and other top online retailers have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately. Of course, this is perfectly understandable and shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone at the moment. It obviously has a whole lot to do with the fact that online shopping is still surging in the US. Because of the pandemic, people have still grown accustomed to doing more of their shopping online. As a result, online retail giants like Amazon might continue to have trouble keeping certain items in stock. That's especially true when it comes to products from the Amazon best sellers list.
ELECTRONICS
963kklz.com

Is A Gift Card An Acceptable Tip?

A story on how one couple left a server an Amazon gift card as a tip was trending and being in Las Vegas, home of “hospitality”, The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know if that was acceptable. Taking it one step further, what is the oddest...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NBC4 Columbus

Gift or scam? Unexpected Amazon deliveries

(WCMH) — Karen Baumann opened her front door the other day and wondered who had sent her a present. It was an Amazon Prime mailer with a fancy ink pen inside. “The first one to arrive was a pen, in a silver box, that looks to be a calligraphy pen,” Baumann said. But no one […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inside Higher Ed

Amazon Gift Signals Confidence in Community Colleges

Getty Images — Amazon is funding a pilot that will support the launch of new computer science bachelor’s degree programs at community and technical colleges in Seattle and across Washington State, an investment meant to address a workforce shortage plaguing the e-commerce giant and other employers who can’t find qualified candidates for unfilled computer science positions.
WASHINGTON STATE
BGR.com

Monday’s deals: COVID test kits, Amazon Gift Cards, $12 spring-loaded knife, more

Can you believe that it’s 2022 right now? We sure can’t. 2020 took forever to end but 2021 flew by in the blink of an eye. Now that 2022 is here, we’re not sure what to expect. As far as deals go, however, it looks like we can expect some seriously impressive discounts on all the hottest products out there. 2022 is kicking off with some truly incredible sales. Some of them match or even beat prices we saw this past Black Friday. But nothing is as popular as COVID-19 home test kits right now, and Amazon is actually offering a few...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Possible Free $10 Amazon Credit with First Gift Card Purchase!

If you’ve never purchased an Amazon gift card, you can possibly score a FREE $10 Amazon credit!. Right now, Amazon is offering a FREE $10 Amazon credit when you purchase your first $50+ in Amazon Gift Cards and use the promo code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout!. Please note that this...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy