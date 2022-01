Behind the bookshelves of the Radical Library at the Eaton DC—an innovative hotel in Washington, DC that’s been designed for thoughtful travelers with a concern for activism—one finds Allegory, an immersive cocktail bar of exceptional quality adorned with Alice in Wonderland-inspired murals. Deke Dunne, Allegory’s head bartender and beverage director, has been there since the venue’s opening in 2018. And during his tenure, he’s brought an exploratory urgency to the craft of cocktail-making. Wyoming-born Dunne has been bartending since he was 21. He also stepped away from a nine-year political career to place hospitality first. And seeing him hustle behind the bar while explaining why he loves what he’s doing is a perfect (and authentic) pairing for his elaborate concoctions.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 DAYS AGO