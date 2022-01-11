ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts

By Ken Sweet, Associated Press
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddJju_0diYLchP00

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America is slashing the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks.

It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users.

Tax season starting two weeks early this year thanks to COVID, IRS funding

The bank based in Charlotte, North Carolina, will cut the overdraft fees it charges customers to $10 from $35 starting in May. It will also stop charging fees for non-sufficient funds — which are levied when it rejects a transaction — better known as bouncing a check.

While checks are no longer widely used, NSF fees can come from automated payments like utility bills. Bank of America, the nation’s second-largest bank, says roughly 25% of its overdraft/NSF fee revenue each year came from NSF fees.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Altogether, Bank of America estimates the steps will cut its overdraft-fee revenues by 97% from where they were in 2009, the year before it started taking incremental steps toward reining in overdraft-fee revenues.

“This is the final step in the journey we’ve been on,” said Holly O’Neill, president of retail banking at BofA, in an interview. “We have good financial solutions for clients without them having to rely on an overdraft, but we will still have overdraft if it is needed.”

Starbucks workers in 9 cities looking to unionize

For years, it was common that one large bank would increase the fee it was charging for overdraft, which would cause other banks to respond in kind. It remains to be seen whether the decision by BofA — a leader in the retail banking industry — to cut overdraft fees will pressure other banks to take similar measures.

The bank is also eliminating two smaller fees as well. It will no longer allow customers to overdraft their accounts at the ATM and will eliminate a $12 fee it charged customers when the bank automatically moved money from one account to another to avoid an overdraft, often moving money from a long-term savings account into the customers’ primary checking.

Are you doing that COVID test wrong? Experts debate where to stick swab

Overdraft has its origins in banks providing a service for a fee to customers who may have not balanced their checkbook correctly and wanted a bank to honor a purchase. But the widespread use of debit cards changed this courtesy into a routine source of revenue for banks. If a customer lacked funds in their account, a $5 coffee could end up costing $35 because of overdraft fees.

Overdraft fees became lucrative for the industry but at the same time made banks a target for consumer advocates and regulators. After the financial crisis, Democrats put the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulators in charge of reining in overdraft fee revenue.

Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

For years, BofA has slowly cut back on its overdraft fee practices. It got rid of overdraft fees tied to debit card purchases in 2010 and created a checking account in 2014 that did not allow customers to overdraft. The SafeBalance account is now the bank’s most commonly opened account.

But BofA and the broader industry were not ready to get rid of overdraft fees altogether until recently. Many banks froze the fees they charged customers during the first year of the pandemic and industry still booked record profits.

In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient

So starting in 2021, some larger banks started announcing they were dropping overdraft fees entirely. Ally Bank, PNC, Santander and Capital One were among the bigger regional banks to effectively eliminate overdraft fees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Charlotte, NC
New York City, NY
Business
Charlotte, NC
Business
abc27 News

December retail sales slide 1.9% amid shortages, omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans, beset by product shortages, rising prices, and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early spending in the fall that helped bolster the holiday season. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December compared with the previous month when sales increased 0.3%, […]
RETAIL
abc27 News

DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News

BOSTON (AP) — DirecTV says it plans to drop the right-wing TV channel One America News Network. The satellite television provider’s move is expected to significantly shrink the reach of the channel loyal to former President Donald Trump. OAN has been criticized for spreading misinformation including Trump’s claim, he won the 2020 election. DirecTV said […]
BOSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of America#Santander Bank#Checking Account#Savings Account#Ap#Covid#Nsf#Bofa
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Furniture shortages and price hikes

(WHTM) — With the holidays over, many people are looking to spruce up their homes for spring, and that often means some new furniture. But, watch out for high prices. In 2021, it was all about furniture shortages. As Nick Daniels from Furniture Fair said last September, “We have some things coming from Asia where […]
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NewsBreak
IRS
abc27 News

This Week in Pennsylvania: Jan. 16

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how one of the congressional maps was passed by the State House, and how the health department is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated. Owens will then sit down with Dave […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf announces nearly 120 new jobs coming to York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, Jan. 14 that the company Mobile Climate Control, which manufacturers mobile thermal solutions for commercial vehicles, is consolidating its U.S. operations into a single newly constructed building in York County. The company will be bringing 117 full-time jobs to the county over the next three […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy