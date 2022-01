On this day in 1955, the great Juan Manuel Fangio vanquished his rivals and the scorching temperatures to win his home Grand Prix in Buenos Aires with Mercedes. The two-time world champion - at the time - brought it home from third on the grid in an incredibly taxing race that left Fangio and countryman Roberto Mieres as the only two drivers able to complete the three-and-a-half-hour race without handing their car to another driver!

