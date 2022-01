CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday. The mayor, who revealed her diagnosis in a tweet, said she is experiencing “cold-like symptoms” but feels “fine.” Lightfoot’s announcement comes as Chicago — and all of the United States — is seeing a surge in COVID-19 surges due to the Omicron variant, which is thought to be more contagious.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO