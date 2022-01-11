Holodrum (mems Yard Act, Hookworms, more) announce debut LP, share “Free Advice”
Holodrum are a dance-oriented new group that features members of indie bands from Leeds you might know, including Yard Act, Hookworms, Virginia Wing, Drahla, Cowtown and more. The seven-piece unit are: Emily Garner (vocals), Matthew Benn (synth/bass/production), Jonathan Nash (drums), Jonathan Wilkinson (guitar), Sam Shjipstone (guitar/vocals), Christopher Duffin (sax/synth) and Steve...www.brooklynvegan.com
