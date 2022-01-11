ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Dog rescued in Tulsa house fire, puppies did not survive

By Kelsey Kane, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — A dog was rescued in a north Tulsa house fire on West Newton Street Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at 1013 West Newton Street. Nobody was in the house at the time of the fire, except a mother dog and her puppies.

The mother dog was rescued, but sadly the puppies did not survive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmVCE_0diYKFqH00
Dog rescued in north Tulsa house fire

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they say half of the house was burning. They said they’re surprised the dog made it out alive.

“We found a dog. It was alive, shocking to all of us because the room that dog was in was as hot and as smoky as you can get,” said Tulsa firefighter Chris Whittington. “It was buried under some rubble under a dining room back in the kitchen. It was scared but it looked pretty good...it was alive and breathing”

The dog was taken to Tulsa Animal Welfare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bGc9_0diYKFqH00
Dog rescued in north Tulsa house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters aren’t sure if this home was vacant, or if homeless people were staying here to keep warm. They found a lot of debris scattered around the front of the house.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

‘Call 911′: Video captures road rage shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Video obtained by our television partner, FOX23 News, shows a road rage shooting in the middle of a busy Tulsa intersection late last week. The person witnessed the shooting on Thursday and shared the video with FOX23 News on Saturday. The video shows a man getting...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Teen in critical condition after chase, police shooting in Miami

MIAMI — An overnight police chase and shooting in South Florida ended with a 15-year-old boy in critical condition at a Miami hospital, authorities said Sunday. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the teen was armed when he was shot at about 12:45 a.m. EST, the Miami Herald reported.
MIAMI, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
46K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy