Tool belts are a necessity when tackling larger DIY and construction tasks, making it easy to drastically cut down on time wasted running back and forth to your tool box or garage. Unfortunately, if they’re particularly heavy, or if you have a slim body type, a tool belt can quickly start to slide down and become more of a hindrance than a help. Tool belt suspenders prevent this from happening, and transfer much of the weight of your tools to your shoulders instead of your waist and lower back. They’re also designed with maximum comfort in mind, and are easy to adjust to your specific height and body type.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO