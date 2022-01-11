ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Khan Thanks Fans for Support After Strong Ratings for AEW Dynamite on TBS & Rampage

By Jeffrey Harris
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter yesterday to thank fans for their support for the strong ratings for last week’s AEW Dynamite debut on TBS and last Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT drawing the show’s largest Friday audience since October. Tony...

ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Announces AEW Beach Break Date & Location

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin that AEW Beach Break will take place on January 26th in Cleveland, OH at the Wolstein Center. The promotion previously confirmed that a Dynamite event would take place at the venue on this date, but it was...
CLEVELAND, OH
411mania.com

Details On If Tony Khan Spoke With Nick Aldis About AEW

It was previously reported that Nick Aldis signed a new deal with the NWA. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW President Tony Khan never spoke with Aldis about coming into the company. Aldis had contacted Christopher Daniels and reached out to Khan that way. But Khan didn’t respond before Aldis signed the NWA deal. It was also noted that Aldis’ deal with the NWA is for another year, so there’s always a chance Khan and Aldis can talk next year.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On The Briscoes Potentially Coming To AEW, More

During an appearance on today’s episode of “Busted Open Radio”, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the possibility of The Briscoes joining AEW, Adam Cole’s impact on the AEW Rampage ratings, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Adam Cole’s...
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On AEW vs. WWE and Tony Khan Issues A Response

An article was published on TheStar.com that covered the competition between WWE and AEW. Eric Bischoff was interviewed for the piece and said the following about AEW taking shots at WWE:. “If they [AEW] don’t have the balls to go head-to-head, then shut up and wrestle. There is no tactical...
WWE
Tony Khan
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’

The Toronto Star has a new article talking about the rise of AEW as a viable alternative to WWE. In the story, there are several quotes from people associated with WWE as well as critics of the promotion. One of these critics is Eric Bischoff, who said AEW needs to stop referencing WWE on their programming unless they are willing to compete head-to-head.
WWE
The Independent

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
WWE
411mania.com

Big Swole Reveals She’s Been Getting A Lot of Racist Messages And Threats Lately

In the latest episode of her Swole World podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Big Swole revealed that ever since her podcast in which she talked about her AEW exit, she has been receiving ‘horrible’ racist messages and threats. In that podcast, she spoke about a lack of diversity and structure in AEW. This led to Tony Khan himself posting on Twitter that she was let go for not being a good wrestler. She later tried to explain her viewpoint and added that she was disappointed in Khan’s response.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

AEW Dynamite: TBS Premiere Episode Preview and Predictions

AEW Dynamite is back this Wednesday, but it will not be in a familiar spot in your television lineup. AEW’s flagship will air at its usual time but has moved from TNT to the TBS network. And they are starting off the TBS era with a fantastic card that will feature three championship matches as well as a man who just might be doing the best character work in all of AEW in Malakai Black.
INSTAGRAM
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
WWE
411mania.com

Two Matches Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced two new tag team bouts for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Friday night’s Rampage, it was announced that Malakai Black and Brody King will face the Varsity Blonds, while Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson will battle FTR. The full lineup for the show,...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Dark Taping Results from Universal Studios (SPOILERS): Former Impact Star Debuts

Below are results from Saturday’s AEW Dark TV tapings which took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Results courtesy of F4WOnline.com. Former Impact star Rohit Raju debuted, losing to Shawn Dean. Session 1. * Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated two enhancement talents. * Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Three Segments for Next Week’s Raw: Becky Lynch, Lashley & MVP, RK-Bro

– WWE has confirmed three new segments for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, including Becky Lynch sharing her thoughts on Doudrop earning a title shot against her at the Royal Rumble 2022. Doudrop earned the title shot after beating Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a No. 1 contender match on last Monday’s show.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Rampage Fast National Ratings

AEW Rampage on Friday night averaged 477,000 viewers in the fast nationals ratings, according to Forbes and Wrestling Inc.’s Alfred Konuwa. The show averaged 212,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo. The final number is usually around 3-7% higher, so the final audience should be in the 491,000 – 510,000...
WWE

