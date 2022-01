The outlook for U.S. monetary policy has shifted significantly in recent months. Inflation remains well-above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, while the labor market recovery has continued at a much stronger pace than occurred in the 2010s expansion. A more robust recovery in output, employment and prices in this cycle has translated into a much quicker pivot from the Federal Reserve on monetary policy. Markets are increasingly priced for the first fed funds rate hike in March, and our forecast agrees with this view. Several more rate hikes later this year and in 2023 appear likely.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO