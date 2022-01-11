Former Holocaust Museum CEO joins Creative Pinellas

January 10, 2022 - Five St. Petersburg museums will offer free Covid-19 vaccinations Sunday, Jan. 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. Participating in "Museums For Immunity" are the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, the Dali Museum, the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, the Florida Holocaust Museum and the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art. Participants will be eligible to receive their first or second Covid immunization, or their booster – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and adult and pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be available, long with flu vaccines for children and adults. Museum admission is not required. Check each venue's website for additional details; advance registration is recommended.
Comments / 0