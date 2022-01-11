ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Former Holocaust Museum CEO joins Creative Pinellas

stpetecatalyst.com
 5 days ago

January 11, 2022 - Elizabeth Gelman, former CEO of the Florida Holocaust Museum, has joined Creative Pinellas as the...

stpetecatalyst.com

beverlypress.com

Museum hosts program with Holocaust survivor

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is holding a webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m., in conjunction with the “Inside the (Acid-Free) Box: Female Founders of Holocaust Museum L.A.” exhibit. The webinar, titled “Inside the (Acid-Free) Box: Surviving the Sobibor Death Camp,” features a discussion with Thomas “Toivi”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wtmj.com

Black Holocaust Museum to reopen with $10 million donation

MILWAUKEE — A $10 million grant from an anonymous donor will allow America’s Black Holocaust Museum to reopen in Milwaukee next month following years of struggles to remain viable. The museum was founded in 1988 and closed in 2008. In 2017, ground was broken for the a new site for the museum in the Bronzeville neighborhood, but it struggled with a lack of artifacts, exhibits, staff and educational programming. But now, with a $10 million commitment made through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation museum, CEO Robert Davis says it has been able to hire staff, finish the last three exhibits and purchase an additional building for educational space.
MILWAUKEE, WI
985theriver.com

‘Art in the Holocaust’ on display at CANDLES Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new exhibit focusing on Art in the Holocaust has been unveiled at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center. The display is the latest to arrive from Yad Vashem – The World Holocaust remembrance Center. Showcased is art created in the ghettos, camps, forests, and hiding places by victims of the Holocaust (1939-1945).
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Florida Holocaust Museum Announces The Loebenberg Humanitarian Award Honoree: Jason Schwartz

Capturing the Expressions of Memories of Holocaust Survivors Through Fragments: Portraits of Survivors Exhibit. January 10, 2022 [St. Petersburg, FL] — The Florida Holocaust Museum announces The Loebenberg Humanitarian Award honoree, Jason Schwartz for his work on “Fragments: Portraits of Survivors” exhibit and capturing the expressions of memories of Holocaust Survivors. The award will be presented during their 2022 To Life Virtual Gala.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dali joins the Museum for All program for SNAP recipients

January 3, 2022 - The Dalí Museum has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) that allows those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits to visit the museum for minimal fee of $3 per person, up to four people. The museum is also offering complimentary parking, when available, for those patrons. Visitors should present their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card at the museum ticket desk.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents Movie Monday Film Discussion: Sobibor

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will present a discussion on Sobibor, moderated by Charlotte Decoster, PhD, Ackerman Family Director of Education, and Casey Bush, Museum Educator. Sobibor tells the story about the 1943 uprising in the Sobibor death camp led by Soviet prisoner Alexander Pechersky. Pechersky risked many lives, including his own, to set free hundreds of Jewish prisoners.
DALLAS, TX
Hastings Tribune

New curator of collections joins Hastings Museum

Dan Brosz’s interest in history, nature and museums started early in life. Brosz, 44, started work as the new curator of collections for the Hastings Museum in December 2021. “Our family vacations were either to national parks or museums as a destination or generally both,” he said. “If I...
HASTINGS, NE
stljewishlight.org

Museum pact creates new tool for researching Holocaust victims

(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — In a boon for scholars and amateur researchers, records from Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust authority, are now publicly available through JewishGen, the largest online Jewish genealogy resource of its kind. The agreement announced Tuesday by Yad Vashem and New York’s Museum...
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete museums to offer Covid vaccinations Jan. 16

January 10, 2022 - Five St. Petersburg museums will offer free Covid-19 vaccinations Sunday, Jan. 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. Participating in "Museums For Immunity" are the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, the Dali Museum, the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, the Florida Holocaust Museum and the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art. Participants will be eligible to receive their first or second Covid immunization, or their booster – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and adult and pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be available, long with flu vaccines for children and adults. Museum admission is not required. Check each venue's website for additional details; advance registration is recommended.
MUSEUMS
skidmore.edu

Inspiring creative careers: The Tang Teaching Museum

When Alec Unkovic ’12, a classics major, applied for the inaugural Eleanor Linder Winter ’43 Endowed Internship, his future was uncertain. He had little idea how the experience at Skidmore College’s Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery would change his career trajectory. Throughout his senior year and...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Click2Houston.com

🔒 KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon gives an inside look at the new exhibit at Holocaust Museum Houston confronting hate speech

HOUSTON – There is a new exhibit at Holocaust Museum Houston confronting hate speech and racism. KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon gives you Insiders an inside glimpse!. The exhibit touches upon hate speech directed at various communities, including the recent incidents of anti-Asian violence in America. Holocaust Museum Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
theblockcrypto.com

Daughter of former Blockbuster CEO joins BlockbusterDAO’s core team

Entrepreneur and fitness club owner Michelle Berrard has joined the core team of BlockbusterDAO, an ambitious crypto project that’s looking to buy the ailing movie rental company in the hope of reviving it. Only Berrard has a much closer relationship with Blockbuster than most. Her late father, Steven Berrard,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Thousands join call to prevent Stoke-on-Trent museum's closure

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a council to rethink plans to close a museum for five months every year. The Grade II* listed Gladstone Pottery Museum in Stoke-on-Trent could be closed for filming as part of council budget plans to save £10m. Money saving measures...
MUSEUMS
stpetecatalyst.com

Arts Alliance announces 2022 MUSE Award winners

The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance has announced the six community members it will honor with MUSE Awards at a ceremony March 4. Although the 2021 honors were canceled due to the pandemic, the MUSE Awards have been part of the Arts Alliance’s dedicated community interaction for nearly a decade.
POLITICS
stpetecatalyst.com

Rent increases, pandemic shut down Venus art space

Another one bites the dust. Ten St. Petersburg artists will lose their affordable studio spaces Jan. 22 when Venus, a combination art and community event space, closes its doors after just shy of three years. The reasons are all too familiar: The one-two punch of skyrocketing rent and the trickle-down...
HEALTH
stpetecatalyst.com

Explore the city’s ‘alt-history’ with ‘Vintage St. Pete Volume II’

They say you don’t really appreciate your hometown until you move away. I left St. Petersburg when I was 21, off to college and a career in journalism. I came back several decades later, when my kids had grown up and the world was weaning itself off of newspapers, where I’d learned to write and edit.
POLITICS
stpetecatalyst.com

VINTAGE ST. PETE: Michael France and the Beach Theatre

The Beach Theatre opened to the public 82 years ago today, on Jan. 15, 1940. Originally published in February, this story – updated with good news, as you’ll read at the end – appears in the book Vintage St. Pete Vol. II: Legends, Locations, Lifestyles, now available from St. Petersburg Press.
THEATER & DANCE

