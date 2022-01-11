ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan International Auto Show to return to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan International Auto Show is returning to DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auto show, hosted by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association, will feature hundreds of vehicles from more than 25 manufactures. Visitors will be able to view trucks, SUVs, electrics and performance vehicles, and a handful of pre-production models, according to organizations.

The event will be held from Thursday, Feb. 3, to Sunday, Feb. 6. It will be open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children aged 6 to 14. Tickets can be purchased online .

The Charity Spectacular supporting Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation has been canceled this year due to “Spectrum Health’s dedication to addressing COVID in our community,” organizers said in a Tuesday release.

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
