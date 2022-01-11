ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville burglary: Suspect seen stealing cash register

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials have asked the public for their help in identifying a suspect involved in a Montgomery County burglary last month.

The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said on Dec. 26, 2021, Discount Tobacco, located on Fort Campbell Boulevard, was burglarized. Authorities said the suspect broke the front door and stole the cash register.

A suspect was seen stealing a cash register on a surveillance camera during a burglary in Clarksville. (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)
CPD said the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored shirt, and a cap at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Koski, 931-648-0656, ext. 5286.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, the public is asked to call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

