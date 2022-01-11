ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From 2D to 3D: How to inflate shapes via machine learning

By King's College London
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch by King's Lecturer in Engineering, Dr. Antonio Forte, is investigating ways of working with soft robots to allow them to morph from two to three dimensions. This paves the way for devices that can be programmed to inflate to a precisely customized shape that will meet a specific need. The...

Popular Science

Scientists discover how a cell may cheat its own death

A digital illustration of an immune cell attacking a cancer cell. When battling an infection or a disease, immune cells may strategically pop to release signalling chemicals, but this process can be reversed, researchers found. Deposit PhotosCells may back out of self-destruction, posing one way they can manage their own functions.
CANCER
nanowerk.com

3D semiconductor particles offer 2D properties

(Nanowerk News) When it comes to creating next-generation electronics, two-dimensional semiconductors have a big edge. They’re faster, more powerful and more efficient. They’re also incredibly difficult to fabricate. Three-dimensional semiconductor particles have an edge, too – many of them – given their geometrically varied surfaces. Cornell researchers have...
CHEMISTRY
Engineer Live

Can machine learning take 3D printing material to the next level?

The transport industry has been making use of 3D printers for years – but while the machines and materials have changed over time, the techniques for developing those materials have not. A research group at MIT, aided by BASF and Boston University, however, believes it has found a better...
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Wing vehicle system collects garbage on water more efficiently

Researchers have developed an unmanned intelligent cleaning vehicle system that has a salvage range 10 times larger than traditional cleaning vehicles. "The system can significantly improve work efficiency, reduce labor costs and meet cleaning needs," said Dr. Yu Daoyang from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who led the team.
ENGINEERING
Antonio Forte
techxplore.com

Solving the 'big problems' via algorithms enhanced by 2D materials

Important optimization algorithms that are designed to solve large-scale problems such as airline schedules and supply chain logistics may soon get a boost from 2D materials that will enable the algorithms to better solve the problems and use less energy, according to Penn State researchers. These large-scale issues are known...
ENGINEERING
thefabricator.com

DMG Mori machine performs 3D printing and turn-mill operations

The Lasertec 3000 DED, built by DMG Mori, has turn-mill and additive manufacturing capabilities. The hybrid machine performs conventional metal cutting and directed energy deposition AM—the process of 3D-printing or repairing part features by applying and lasing layers of metal powder that harden on the workpiece. The machine rapidly...
ELECTRONICS
USNI News

Drinking from the Fetid Well: Data Poisoning and Machine Learning

As robotics and artificial intelligence continue to become increasingly capable and autonomous from constant human control and input, the need for human life to occupy the field of battle continuously diminishes. One technology that enables this reality is machine learning, which would allow a device to react to its environment, and the infinite permutations of variables therein, while prosecuting the objectives of its human controllers. The Achilles’ heel of this technology, however, is what makes it possible—the machine’s ability to learn from examples. By poisoning these example datasets, adversaries can corrupt the machine’s training process, potentially causing the United States to field unreliable or dangerous assets.
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Seeking a way of preventing audio models for AI machine learning from being fooled

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly based on machine learning models, trained using large datasets. Likewise, human-computer interaction is increasingly dependent on speech communication, mainly due to the remarkable performance of machine learning models in speech recognition tasks. However, these models can be fooled by "adversarial" examples; in other words, inputs...
SOFTWARE
#Inflatable#Soft Robots#Design#King#Mechanotherapy
freecodecamp.org

How to Code a 2D Game Engine using Java

If you really want to understand game development, consider coding your own game engine. We just published a 24-hour course on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel that will teach you how to code your own 2D game engine using Java. You will use the game engine to create a Super Mario...
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

Learn geoprocessing via Python from ISRO for free; enroll now

ISRO is offering free online course for students and IT professionals on geoprocessing using. Technical or scientific professionals in the relevant field. The following are some of the topics that will be covered:. Overview of geographical information system and different geospatial data types. Overview to Python programming using. Introduction anaconda...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Team Topology for Machine Learning

Organizing teams in modern organizations in their journey to machine learning to achieve fast flow. Nowadays, Machine Learning (ML) is all in rage worldwide. A lot of companies are adopting ML (or AI or Advanced Analytics or Data-Driven Decision Making) in their current business processes. In this organization, a lot of effort is going towards recruiting ML talents, forming teams, identifying the feature scope of the team. Like many tech organizations, these organizations are also producing monoliths applications, e.g., one platform that includes workflow orchestration, model management, feature management, ML application code, etc. When such an organization realizes that they have ten different teams with seven different architectures, they realize that it is neither scalable nor reasonable to be in such a situation. It is more expensive to maintain the platform, which makes it difficult to replicate the design elsewhere. It is harder to update, which in turn affects delivery speed. It is very difficult to discontinue, which lowers team morale. It also enables heavy reliance on tribal knowledge, which makes the team sensitive to mobility.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

How machine learning can help visually impaired people

An outdoor obstacle identification project proposal for blind people with DeepLabv3+. I have been working as a volunteer with visually impaired people for years. On the past new year’s eve, I went out with a blind lady familiar enough with her neighborhood after decades of living while she still need a pair of eyes in cases of unexpected obstacles on the sidewalks: abandoned Christmas tree after the festival, illegally parked cars, new worksites, etc. Unfortunately, we have fewer volunteers than needed and some blind people have thus to wait several times to have an accompanied walk.
ENGINEERING
Engineering
Technology
Computers
towardsdatascience.com

ML Ops with Azure Machine Learning

High-level Conceptual Overview of ML DevOps Pipeline implementation framework. Azure Machine Learning Service (AML) offers end-to-end capabilities to manage the ML lifecycle. MLOps (Machine Learning Operations), framework-agnostic interoperability, integrations with ML tools & platforms, security & trust, and extensibility & performance are the key characteristics. Azure Machine Learning SDK in...
SOFTWARE
techxplore.com

Researchers find public trust in AI varies greatly depending on the application

Prompted by the increasing prominence of artificial intelligence (AI) in society, University of Tokyo researchers investigated public attitudes toward the ethics of AI. Their findings quantify how different demographics and ethical scenarios affect these attitudes. As part of this study, the team developed an octagonal visual metric, analogous to a rating system, which could be useful to AI researchers who wish to know how their work may be perceived by the public.
ENGINEERING
hackernoon.com

Multicollinearity and Its Importance in Machine Learning

Multicollinearity is a well-known challenge in multiple regression. The term refers to the high correlation between two or more explanatory variables, i.e. predictors. It can be an issue in machine learning, but what really matters is your specific use case. In many cases, multiple regression is used with the purpose of understanding something. For example, an ecologist might want to know what kind of environmental and biological factors lead to changes in the population size of chimpanzees. We think of machine learning algorithms as black boxes that need to predict, but that black box sometimes needs to be understood as well. That's when multicollinearity is an issue.
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

A concurrent transmission strategy to enhance multi-robot cooperation

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with TCS Research and Wageningen University, recently devised a new strategy that could improve coordination among different robots tackling complex missions as a team. This strategy, introduced in a paper pre-published on arXiv, is based on a split-architecture that addresses communication and computations separately, while periodically coordinating the two to achieve optimal results.
ENGINEERING
Motley Fool

How BICO Will Shape the Future of 3D Bioprinting

In this segment of "Industry Focus" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 15, Fool Tech Host Dylan Lewis and Analyst Yasser El-Shimy discuss BICO Group's (OM:BICO) flagship product, the 3D bioprinter, and the big role it could play in regenerative medicine. Dylan Lewis: Yeah. I think bioprinting in particular...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

The Machine Learning Product Strategy Journey

Most often, organizations across the globe venture into machine learning use-case designs, defining concrete objectives and project plans to harness the power of ever more intelligent machines. Unfortunately, a single use-case does not make a strategy. This article prompts thinking beyond a single use case and determining if and where...
SOFTWARE
techxplore.com

Single equation proposed to predict strength of ecosystems, power grids, internet and other complex systems

Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much damage can it take before it tips into collapse? Network scientist Jianxi Gao is building tools that can answer those questions, regardless of the nature of the system.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Platform products for Machine Learning

How to give the best shot to value-delivery teams in an organization adopting machine learning by making it easy for them to deploy using platform products?. In a recently published article, Team topology for machine learning, I suggested that organizations in their Machine Learning (ML) journey should adopt a team topology consisting of four types of teams as illustrated in Figure 1. The team types are Stream-aligned ML, ML enabling, Data/Infrastructure Subsystem, and ML platform teams. To get an overview of these teams, please check out the article. In this article, we do a deep dive into ML platform teams. In particular, we explain the following points in more detail.
SOFTWARE

