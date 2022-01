Find out what the animals are up to this winter. Tour one of Boston Nature Center’s trails on a relaxed outdoor snowshoe hike. Led by a guide, you’ll follow paw prints in the snow and learn how animals survive cold, wintry climates. The entire event is outside, so pack your own snowshoes (or use shoes available at the center as well as gear for rainy or cold weather). In case there isn’t any snow on the ground, the tour will become a regular guided walk.

