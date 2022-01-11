Mulch Available January 27th-Free!

Close your eyes. Picture your ideal landscape. For me, a cottage garden full of native Florida wildflowers, edible plants and herbs and a wild backyard with food for birds and trails leading to secluded statues and a place of sublime contemplation near a rainbow eucalyptus dripping with windchimes. For you, maybe a landscape to grace the cover of ‘Lawn and Garden’ magazine with neat rows of the hottest new landscape cultivars. Now, imagine a substance with the power to reduce the amount of time, water and fertilizer needed for your happy healthy plants, while enhancing the beauty and curb appeal of your landscape. A substance of minimal cost, sourced from a waste product and readily available throughout the state. Something which, when applied properly builds not only the health of your plants but also the soil. This is not some mystical time-saving snake oil, the substance is mulch.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO