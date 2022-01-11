ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nearly 9 in 10 now say they know someone who’s gotten COVID-19: poll

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB7qx_0diYHtbM00

( The Hill ) — Nearly nine in 10 people in a new poll said they personally know someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, illustrating how widely the virus has spread over almost two years in the U.S.

The poll , conducted by Axios and Ipsos, found that 88% personally know someone in the U.S who has tested positive for COVID-19. Only 11% of respondents said they do not personally know someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Axios and Ipsos conducted the poll between Jan. 7-10.

The month marked the largest percentage of respondents who said they personally know someone who has tested positive for the virus. Axios and Ipsos have been asking adults that question at least once a month since March 2020, the same month the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic .

The number, however, has fluctuated over the roughly two years of the pandemic, both rising and falling from month to month. For example, 82% of respondents said they personally knew someone who tested positive for the virus in late May, but that number dropped to 75% in mid-July.

The poll results come as the U.S. is seeing a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, driven in part by the highly transmissible omicron variant. The U.S. recorded a record 1.35 million new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest daily infection count of the pandemic.

Early data, however, suggests that the omicron variant may cause less severe illness in fully vaccinated individuals compared to previous strains. Recent death counts have remained lower than previous waves of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations, however, are creeping up. More than 136,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, which broke the previous record of 132,051 that was set in January of last year.

Health experts are warning that while omicron infections may be less severe compared to previous variants, the large number of cases could strain hospital systems.

The Axios/Ipsos survey polled 1,054 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Omicron#Axios Ipsos
Slate

Surgeon General on COVID: “Next Few Weeks Will Be Tough”

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned Sunday that COVID-19 infections are set to continue increasing in much of the country and the “next few weeks will be tough.” Speaking as the number of daily COVID-19 cases passed 800,000, Murthy said there was reason to be optimistic cases would decrease in some parts of the country but others are still set to see an increase. “The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace,” Murthy said on CNN’s State of the Union. “The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country. We shouldn’t expect a national peak in the coming days.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
blackchronicle.com

Ben Carson Claims Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin Effective Against COVID

Dr. Ben Carson appeared on Hannity on Fox News last week where he touted the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as treatments against COVID-19. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “The Biden White House – they downplay anything that is not ‘Get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy