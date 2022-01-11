ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

First-in-Human Trial with CAR Macrophages Shows the Cell Therapy May Be Safe, Feasible for Solid Tumors

Newswise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — PHILADELPHIA — Preliminary findings from Penn Medicine in an ongoing first-in-human clinical trial examining the safety, tolerability and feasibility of chimeric antigen receptor macrophage (CAR-M) has helped to establish the viability of this innovative immunotherapy, which advances the trailblazing scientific discovery of CAR T cell therapy—also pioneered at Penn—for...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Cell#T Cell#Cancer Cell#Cancer Research#Tumor#Penn Medicine#Hematology Oncology#Car M

Comments / 0

Community Policy