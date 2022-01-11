ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Admission counselors to high school seniors: always ask for help in college application process, don’t go it alone

By Adrianna Hargrove
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvkwV_0diYHhFs00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The college admissions process can be very stressful for high school seniors, especially during these uncertain times.

However, admissions counselors are reminding seniors to never carry the weight of the world on their shoulders and to always ask for help.

One key point counselors are telling seniors is they always have the resources they need to make the admissions process as easy as possible.

“I think we’re all more stressed now, including our high school seniors,” said Rachel Hewett, a school counselor at North Lenoir High School. “They have all the typical things a high school senior has going on when they’re trying to make decisions about their future, but then they’re also trying to deal with the day-to-day uncertainties of life in a COVID world.”

North Lenoir High School has a student-led college ambassador club that gives information to families about the college admissions process and also encourages students to work towards their college goals. The club even held a college panel where last year’s graduates visited to speak about their first semester at college.

During the spring semester, seniors are counting down the days to getting that college acceptance letter in the mail, and that letter will determine their future after high school. Justine Okerson, a senior associate director at East Carolina University, tells students that if plan A fails, always have a plan B. She also said there are so many options for each student.

“Every college offers students really phenomenal opportunities to grow as a person and to really fall in love with an academic passion and to identify what they want to do in their future,” Okerson said.

ECU also has a number of in-house and regional counselors who attend Prep for College boot camp nights at different high schools across the state.

“We just to try to reach students, make that face-to-face connection, and let them know they have someone to reach out to throughout the process,” Okerson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools cancels afterschool sports, activities for Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools is canceling afterschool athletics and extracurricular activities for Monday and Tuesday. The school district cited winter weather and unsafe road conditions. Schools were already scheduled to be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Tuesday is planned as a teacher workday. GCS will evaluate road […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Pandemic hits collection plates, budgets at many NC churches

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Biltmore United Methodist Church of Asheville is for sale. Already financially strapped because of shrinking membership and a struggling preschool, the congregation was dealt a crushing blow by the coronavirus. Attendance plummeted, with many staying home or switching to other churches that stayed open the whole time. Gone, too, is the […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Education
City
Greenville, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

More than 1,400 in Guilford County now without power

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After only sporadic  power outages all day, Guilford County  now has about 1,440 customers in the dark. The affected areas shown on Duke Energy’s outage map appear to be just north of I-40/85 where it intersects with I-840 on the eastern end of Greensboro. This is an area south of McLeansville […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

About 47,000 in N.C. without power, with Moore County hit hardest

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Except for a couple of hundred power outages in Alamance County, the Piedmont Triad has very few as of noon, despite ever treacherous weather conditions. The constantly updated outages map at the NC Department of Public Safety shows nearly 47,000 statewide. There were 414 outages in Alamance and 209 in Iredell […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#College Application#School Counselor#North Lenoir High School#Covid#East Carolina University#Ecu#Prep For College
FOX8 News

Piedmont Triad road conditions: Here’s what police, EMS are reporting as snow falls Sunday

(WGHP) — We’re keeping up with police, EMS and Highway Patrol as wintry weather makes roads potentially dangerous on Sunday. Gov. Roy Cooper and NC transportation officials said during a news conference on Saturday that you shouldn’t drive anywhere on Sunday unless you absolutely have to. FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says conditions will be hazardous […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina National Guard soldiers in Greensboro to assist emergency crews during winter storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina National Guard is in Greensboro, helping emergency and public safety crews as a winter storm sweeps through the area. According to NCNG,113th Sustainment Brigade soldiers are on Franklin Boulevard. There are about 200 soldier who will be helping crews in western and central North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Hundreds of Cone Health employees are out sick with COVID-19

(WGHP) — Cone Health’s chief operating officer said Thursday 400 employees are out sick with COVID, including 100 nurses.  The number of people calling out is approximately 6% of the total employees with the system.  “We are definitely a tighter team than we were before this,” said Zoe Suggs, assistant director of nursing at Wesley […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Pets and snow: What you need to know about North Carolina emergency shelters, snow safety, neglect concerns

(WGHP) — Winter weather means a ton a fun for some of our furry friends and possibly life-threatening conditions for others. When there’s snow, sleet, hail and freezing rain, pet owners must be extra vigilant to keep their pets safe. Fortunately, local organizations are doing their best to help. ReadyNC keeps an up-to-date list of […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — In just two weeks, the cost of pecans for the pies at Peggy Jean’s Pies in Columbia, Missouri, has surged nearly 40%, perplexing co-owner Rebecca Miller and adding to the cost of doing business. Miller will soon have to bump up the price of her Southern Pecan, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, and […]
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX8 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
FOX8 News

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy