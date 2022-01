Spider-Man: No Way Home—a aftereffect of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home—is the third Spider-Man cine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 27th blur in the authorization overall. The cine stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a aerial academy apprentice with spider-like superpowers. The blur is set afterwards the contest of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) betrayal Peter as Spider-Man and anatomy him for his murder. Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Peter ask Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for advice to restore his activity and abstruse identity. However, Dr. Strange’s spell doesn’t go as planned and the abracadabra break accessible the multiverse to acquiesce supervillains from alternating realities who fought added versions of Spider-Man to access in the MCU’s Spider-Verse.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO