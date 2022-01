There’s always going to be top dog in the world of video cards and this new GPU from NVIDIA sure looks like it’s got the chops to take the title. Carrying the designation of BFGPU aka Big “Ferocious” GPU, this Ti version of the RTX 3090 should offer a 10% speed boost over the standard version of the GPU. Which, okay, that’s incremental, but when you’re pushing up the edge of the envelope and expanding it, incremental adds up. Of course, what also adds up is the cost of staying at the bleeding edge, the price of the RTX 3090 Ti has not been announced yet.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO