ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brown, Tatum carry Celtics over Pacers 101-98 in OT

By KEN POWTAK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pye1w_0diYGfAX00
1 of 6

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Jayson Tatum had 24, carrying the Boston Celtics to a 101-98 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in the first of a home-and-home series between the teams.

“We stuck with them and ran them a little bit longer, but we knew the importance of this game,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said of his two stars, Brown and Tatum.

Robert Williams III had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, along with a key block in OT. The Celtics won for the fourth time in six games.

“We stayed together through the end of the game,” he said. “We went through adversity, a couple of arguments within the team (during the game).”

Pacers scoring leader Domantas Sabonis was held to 11 points but had 23 rebounds after scoring a career-best 42 points in his last game. He finished with a triple-double, adding 10 assists.

Boston is currently in a play-in playoff spot, 10th overall. Indiana is 13th.

Torrey Craig led the Pacers with 19 points and Lance Stephenson scored 14 but missed a potential tying 3-pointer late in OT. Indiana has lost seven of eight.

“Tough loss,” Indiana coach Rick Carlise said. “It’s a broken record, but I love the way we’re competing. We just could have had more to show for it tonight.”

Brown’s one-handed shot from the lane gave Boston a 93-91 edge with 2 ½ minutes left in OT.

After Robert Williams blocked Oshae Brissett’s shot, Grant Williams nailed a 3 from the right corner for his only basket of the night.

The Pacers cut it to 98-95 and Stephenson’s 3 rimmed out with just under 10 seconds to play.

With Indiana trailing 101-98 after Tatum’s two free throws with 2.5 seconds left, Robert Williams stole Indiana’s long desperation pass from its own baseline and the horn sounded.

“We’ve been challenging each other and stepping up to the challenge,” Robert Williams said.

Brown recorded his first career triple-double in the Celtics’ last game, a win over the Knicks on Saturday.

Tatum’s fadaway jumper on the left baseline tied it at 89 with 1.8 seconds left in regulation.

“We were on our way to double team,” Carlise said. “There was a slight hesitation and he shot over Torrey. Lance was on the way, but he needed to go a little harder and little more decisively.”

Justin Holiday’s contested jumper from right in front of Boston’s bench bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded, sending it to OT.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Sabonis entered the final quarter with just four points after his big game in a victory over Utah and missed two easy looks off offensive rebounds on the same possession midway into the third quarter. He also went to the floor after getting hit in the face trying to go up for a shot with no call. “He’s always going to fight,” Carlise said. “He got hit in the face a few times, but he just keeps coming.” ... They missed 18 of their initial 22 from 3-point range. ... They had only 60 points after three quarters.

Celtics: Robert Williams had a couple of crowd-pleasing put-back jams in what was a relatively uneventful first half. ... Guard Payton Pritchard remains in the league’s health and safety protocol.

EASY TO FIND

Tatum wore sneakers that were florescent orange, which easily stood out with most of his teammates wearing white or black.

NO HURRY

Stephenson slowly dribbled the ball up the floor without any defensive pressure and was called for an eight-second violation in the third quarter.

PACERS IN AND OUT

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his ninth straight game with a sore right Achilles tendon and guard Chris Duarte was sidelined due to personal reasons, but Craig returned after missing the last two games with right groin soreness. ... Justin Anderson, Goga Bitadze, Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren are all in COVID-19 protocol.

The teams meet again in Indiana on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls — playing without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball — lose their 3rd straight after a buzzer-beater falls short in a 114-112 loss to Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan seemed poised for another miracle with the final handful of seconds ticking off the clock in Boston on Saturday night. DeRozan already had scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead a short-handed Chicago Bulls team within punching distance of the Celtics. He already had dished a pass to Nikola Vučević for a wide-open 3-pointer to take the lead, then launched himself inside ...
NBA
CBS Boston

Robert Williams To Miss Monday’s Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His Child

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence. In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child. Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning: papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Udoka asks Tatum, Brown to think differently about offense

As evidenced by the swings in the games of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from game to game — witness their fluctuations from the two-game Indiana series to combining for 12 turnovers against Philadelphia Friday night — all’s not always smooth in adapting to how Ime Udoka wants his offense to function.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics host the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (24-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-22, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum currently ranks eighth in the league scoring 25.5 points per game. The Celtics are 16-12 in conference matchups....
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goga Bitadze
Person
Torrey Craig
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Lance Stephenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Celtics#The Indiana Pacers
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Towns carries Timberwolves past Curry-less Warriors, 119-99

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 with...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

725K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy