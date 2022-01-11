ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell testify live at his Senate confirmation hearing

By Jeff Cox
 5 days ago

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee as part...

erienewsnow.com

Jerome Powell Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome "Jay" Powell. Marriage: Elissa (Leonard) Powell (1985-present) Education: Princeton University, A.B. in Politics, 1975; Georgetown University, J.D., 1979. Other Facts. Was editor-in-chief of the Georgetown Law Journal. Powell is the first chairman in 40 years not to hold a...
AFP

Biden announces diverse slate of Fed nominees

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced nominations to fill open positions on the Federal Reserve board, including the first Black woman to ever serve as a central bank governor. The nominations will increase diversity on the Fed board and could sway policymaking at a time when the central bank is poised to hike lending rates to fight surging price increases, while also supporting the ongoing economic recovery. If confirmed by the Senate, they would also create a majority of governors nominated by Democratic presidents on the board after the departure in recent months of two officials tapped by Republicans. Lisa Cook, a nominee who is an economics professor at the University of Michigan, would be the first African American woman on the seven-seat board of governors.
Jerome Powell
Lael Brainard
NEWSBTC

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Argues Private Stablecoins Can Co-exist with US CBDC

On Jan. 11, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Senate legislators that nothing prevents privately issued stablecoins from coexisting with a prospective Fed central bank digital currency (CBDC). Jerome Powell Confirms Fed-issued Digital Currency Is Underway. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) asked Powell during his confirmation hearing for a second term...
cfodive.com

Powell hints at Fed's inflation moves, digital currency in hearing

In a wide-ranging, 2½-hour hearing Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure and update Senate Banking Committee members on the central bank’s positions regarding inflation, prospects for a Fed digital currency and an ethics scandal that may have contributed to the resignations of three high-ranking economists.
insidebitcoins.com

US Fed Reserve chair Jerome Powell changes his stance on stablecoins

The chair of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has shared several sentiments regarding the crypto space, hinting that a clear crypto regulatory framework for the US could soon be unveiled. During an appearance at the US Congress, Powell noted that stablecoins and a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could co-exist.
Seekingalpha.com

Nominee for Fed Vice Chair, Lael Brainard, gears up for confirmation hearing

Following the confirmation hearing of Fed Chair Jay Powell on Tuesday, Lael Brainard is heading over to Capitol Hill this morning for her hearing in front of the Senate Banking Committee. As nominee for Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve, Brainard will tell Congress that the fight against inflation is the central bank's "most important task" as it shifts gears towards tighter monetary policy. Brainard has been in the economic policymaking field for years, serving as a senior Treasury official for international affairs under President Obama and working her way up to the Fed's Board of Governors.
American Banker

Fed Chair Powell resists lawmaker efforts to pigeonhole his views

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell walked a bipartisan tightrope while appearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill, assuring Republican lawmakers the central bank would not overstep its statutory bounds while emphasizing to Democrats the Fed’s responsibility to monitor financial stability and the risks of climate change. Testifying before...
Shore News Network

Futures rise ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as investors picked up beaten-down stocks ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony that may offer fresh insight on policy tightening and the central bank’s plans to tackle inflation. The rise in futures set the S&P 500...
Zacks.com

Jay Powell's First Term as Fed Chair: A Look Back

Today is the day Fed Chair Jerome “Jay” Powell is to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, after accepting President Biden’s renomination several weeks ago. Powell’s first four-year term has been a most eventful one, first entering the chairmanship as a trade war with China was brewing under President Trump, and deflation presenting a greater set of challenges than inflation.
Markets Insider

Senator Cynthia Lummis asked Jerome Powell in his confirmation for a 'lifeline' on her proposal for crypto banks under review by the Fed

Sen. Cynthia Lummis asked the Fed's Jerome Powell why Wyoming crypto banks have yet to be approved. Powell said the Fed was moving carefully because the proposed institutions are "hugely precedential." Lummis has previously said Powell stands in the way of broad crypto adoption. Sign up here for our daily...
Axios

Powell hearing shows political pressures facing the Fed

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faced a Senate confirmation hearing for a second term leading the central bank Tuesday. It showed the exceptionally difficult political balancing act the Fed will face in the coming years. Why it matters: Powell appears on track to be confirmed, but if so his second...
