Movies

Final Scream Trailer Highlights New Rules, Callbacks & Positive Screening Reactions

toofab.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's gonna be a Scream, baby! The new film highlights a return...

toofab.com

SheKnows

'Scream' Stars Courteney Cox & David Arquette Say Daughter Coco 'Doesn't Watch Anything We Do'

Courteney Cox and David Arquette had a great time working together again on Scream 5, a sequel to 1996’s Scream which premieres on January 14. But their 17-year-old daughter Coco isn’t that psyched about her parents’ latest collaboration. In a January 9 joint interview with Extra, Arquette said of Cox, “It’s always wonderful working opposite each other. We have a daughter we co-parent together. I have a wonderful wife with two kids as well…It’s been a long time, and it’s just an interesting thing to see Gail and Dewey sort of on-screen again.” Arquette is married to Christina McLarty and the...
MOVIES
Revolver

'Jackass Forever': See Gnarly Final Trailer for New Movie

Mark your calendar! After COVID-related delays, the new Jackass movie, Jackass Forever, is finally coming. And bring the hype up to even more of a fever pitch, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man and Co. have offered up a final trailer for the fourth big-screen installment in the brilliantly cringe-worthy, nausea-inducing and unrepentedly sophomoric stunt-prank movie franchise. Older but not at all wiser, most of the gang are back. Bam Margera, who was controversially fired from the production, is not. There are new cast members, including surfer, performer and YouTuber Sean "Poopies" McInerney. Guest stars: Eric Andre, Machine Gun Kelly and others. And, of course, many insane new pranks and stunts, a few of which landed Steve-O and a silver-haired Knoxville — the latter of whom has said that this will be his final installment of the series — in the hospital during filming. Watch above.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

David Arquette Loses It With Laughter Over Ex Courteney Cox’s ‘Gross’ Bangs On ‘Scream 3’ — Watch

Courteney Cox said ‘there was nothing worse’ than her bangs on ‘Scream 3,’ which her ex-husband and co-star David Arquette got a kick out of. Exes Courteney Cox, 57, and David Arquette, 50, bonded while promoting their new Scream movie on The Drew Barrymore Show. The formerly married pair and co-star Neve Campbell, 48, appeared on Drew Barrymore‘s talk show via Zoom on Monday and shared laughs while discussing Courteney’s unpleasant bangs that she donned to play Gale Weathers in 2000’s Scream 3.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

David Arquette’s Net Worth Is Huge—Here’s How It Compares to His ‘Scream’ Co-Star & Ex Courteney Cox

It’s been over 25 years since Scream, yet David Arquette’s net worth is still benefitting from his time in the slasher film franchise. In fact, his salary has only continued to grow with each new Scream movie—and the same can be said for the latest installment. Buy ‘Scream’ Tickets at Fandango $13.69+ Buy Now Before rising to prominence with Scream, Arquette—who was born in September 1971—was raised in a commune near Bentonville, Virginia. Arquette‘s mother Brenda worked as a therapist, actress, poet and acting instructor, while his father Lewis was an actor. He grew up with four siblings: Patricia, Rosanna, Alexis and Richmond, who...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Neve Campbell’s Net Worth Includes Her Original ‘Scream’ Salary—Here’s What She Made Then Vs. Now

Scream queen. Over 25 years after becoming a global sensation thanks to Scream, Neve Campbell’s net worth has continued to thrive. But her salary over the years for each of the Scream movies might surprise you. Buy ‘Scream’ Tickets at Fandango $13.69+ Buy Now Long before starring in Scream, Campbell—whose full name is Neve Adrianne Campbell—was born in October 1973 in Guelph, Ontario. She grew up in the Canadian town alongside her three brothers Christian, Alex and Damian. Her mother Marnie was a yoga instructor and psychologist from Amsterdam, while her father Gerry immigrated from Glasgow, Scotland to Canada to teach high school drama classes. While...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Watch Courteney Cox Rank Gale's 'Scream' Hairstyles

I am obsessed with Scream. It’s my favorite film franchise and the 1996 original is my second favorite movie of all time. I am also obsessed with my bangs. (They’re in my face front and center 24/7. Can you blame me?) I’m not an easy scare, but given what I just mentioned, it should probably come as no surprise that the Scream franchise element that gives me the most nightmares is Courteney Cox’s baby banks in Scream 3.
BEAUTY & FASHION
flickeringmyth.com

Scream gets a final trailer ahead of Friday’s release

Ahead of its arrival in cinemas this Friday, Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Scream, the fifth instalment in the slasher horror franchise which sees Ghostface return to terrorise the residents of Woodsboro 25 years after the first streak of brutal murders; watch it here…. Twenty-five years after...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Watch the Scream Final Trailer

Paramount Pictures has brought online the Scream final trailer, as well as a branded Twitter “like” reveal and an online game. You can check out the Scream final trailer in the player below. The online game from Paramount Pictures is called “The Scream House” and you can check...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Final Scream Trailer Pays Tribute To Franchise's Iconic Moments

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Scream. The fifth movie in the hit horror franchise will be in theaters on January 14. This new clip, clocking in at just over a minute, really hammers on the movie's tension and scares. It's also filled with wall-to-wall callbacks and references to the original 1996 movie that helped redefine the horror genre. The trailer starts with Dewey explaining how to survive Ghostface--a reference to Randy's horror survival rules from the original. From there, pretty much every quick vignette points at another classic moment from the franchise. Check out the trailer below.
MOVIES
southernillinoisnow.com

“Finish it, Sidney!” Check out the final trailer to ‘Scream’

Paramount Pictures has dropped the final trailer to its upcoming fifth Scream film. As previously reported, the new film has Neve Campbell‘s Sidney Prescott, David Arquette‘s Dewey Riley, and Courteney Cox‘s Gale Weathers again facing somebody donning the mask of the Ghostface killer. The series survivors are...
MOVIES
Vulture

Scream 5 Trailer: Drop the 5, Just Scream. It’s Cleaner.

Ten years since Scream 4 and 25 since the original Scream, here’s the brand-new trailer for Scream (2022). For what’s technically Scream 5, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took the George Foreman–Jason Derulo approach to this reboot and simply named it after its Wes Craven predecessor. Scream features several cast members from the original Scream, including Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Marley Shelton. “I’ve seen this movie before,” Campbell mic-drops in the final trailer. Ghostface is terrorizing a new generation, made up of actors Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, and Melissa Barrera. Whoever’s behind the mask has apparently learned how to hack home-security systems, updating the self-aware slasher series with 2021 gags. Scream didn’t come out in time for Halloween (or Halloween Kills, on Peacock October 15). Watch Scream in theaters on January 14.
MOVIES
orcasound.com

SCREAM | Final Trailer Available Now

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.
MOVIES
Collider

Final 'SCREAM' Trailer Reveals Knowing the Horror Rules Is Not Enough

With just a couple of days of waiting left before SCREAM hits theaters, Paramount is still teasing fans with a brand new trailer. Besides releasing a new trailer, Paramount also announced new collaborations with Twitter and Reddit that’ll give users of both networks a temporary Scream-themed experience. The new...
MOVIES
First Showing

One Final Trailer for 2022's 'Scream' Sequel Kicking Off the New Year

"I've seen this movie before." "Not THIS movie." Paramount has revealed one final trailer for this year's Scream movie, arriving in theaters January 14th. The next big movie to kick off the New Year following The 355. The first trailer dropped a few months ago, and hopefully this silver mask reveal will get your attention. 25 years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney must return to uncover the truth. It's a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, and the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The cast from the original includes David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton. With newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner. It seems Hollywood is hoping this horror sequel will be a big hit in January, but who knows? I'm not sure it's even that good! But it certainly seems like it will be terrifying.
MOVIES

