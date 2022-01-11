Reward increased in manhunt for Thomas County deputy shootings suspect

Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. UPDATE: The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to Tyler Henderson's arrest, according to the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

As the search for Tyler Henderson continues, the Thomas County Sherrif’s office says he was last spotted early Wednesday morning near Meigs, Georgia.

ABC 27 has been told that Henderson broke into a home near that area, before the homeowner chased him into a wooded area with a shotgun.

Henderson is accused of shooting two Deputies early on Tuesday morning.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to Henderson’s arrest.

We will have more details on this story as they become available.

Orginal Story:

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for Tyler Henderson and is offering a $5,000 reward for information about his location.

Agencies as far north as Albany and south as Tallahassee have been helping search for Tyler Henderson since the early hours of the morning.

Three deputies showed up at Henderson's home to serve arrest warrants but TCSO said that Henderson began to scuffle with the deputies before getting one of their guns eventually.

Henderson is wanted for the attempted murder of three Thomas County Deputies. Two deputies were shot and both are in stable condition, according to the department's Facebook page.

Since then, the manhunt has continued in the search for him. TCSO Captain Tim Watkins said the community has sent in numerous tips.

"We think someone is actually hiding him out and we will hopefully find him. Find those people and charge them also," Captain Watkins told ABC 27. "We are receiving information, as we receive that information, we go to those locations and try to verify if Mr. Henderson is actually there. It is a fluid search."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tip line at 1-800-597-8477.