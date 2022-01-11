ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

FX Orders Kindred to Series, Based on Octavia E. Butler's Sci-Fi Novel

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago

FX has ordered its pilot adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s acclaimed novel Kindred to series.

Based on MacArthur Fellow and Hugo Award winner Butler’s 1979 novel, the eight-episode series follows Dana (played by newcomer Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own.

But before Dana can get settled into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time to a 19th Century plantation with which she and her family are surprisingly and intimately linked. An interracial romance threads through her past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in a “genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.”

The cast also includes Micah Stock ( The Right Stuff ), Ryan Kwanten ( The Oath ), Gayle Rankin ( GLOW ), Austin Smith ( Random Acts of Flyness ), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy ( Godfather of Harlem ) and child actor David Alexander Kaplan ( Creepshow ).

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins ( Watchmen ) will serve as showrunner and writer on the FX Productions series, and executive produce along with The Americans ‘ Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Ernestine Walker and Merrilee Heifetz.

“Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has done a phenomenal job of adapting Kindred for FX and honoring the legacy and timeless value of Octavia Butler’s groundbreaking novel,” FX original programming chief Nick Grad said in a statement. “The pilot directed by Janicza Bravo is brilliant and we can’t wait to resume production with this incredibly talented and dedicated cast.”

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Hulu Orders Reboot Comedy to Series — Plus, Judy Greer Joins in Recast

Reboot, the upcoming comedy from Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, has been ordered to series at Hulu, TVLine has learned. Also, Judy Greer will replace Leslie Bibb as Bree Marie Larson, a small-town pageant girl who “always dreamed of being an actress and a princess and both somehow came true,” per the official description. Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continued resolve to reboot hit shows from the past, the satire begins when Hulu reboots an early aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Keegan-Michael Key will star...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Writers Guild Awards: Yellowjackets, Loki Among New Series Scoring Nods

Nominations for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards were announced on Thursday, and quite a few members of TV’s freshman class — including Disney+’s Loki, Showtime’s Yellowjackets and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building — found themselves on this year’s list. HBO Max’s Hacks and FX’s Reservation Dogs were also among the rookies to net multiple nods, while veterans like Succession and The Handmaid’s Tale — both nominated in previous years — are in the running once again. The 2022 winners will be announced at a ceremony held on Sunday, March 20. Scroll down for the full list of TV nominees, then weigh in below with your thoughts! DRAMA SERIES The...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Mahershala Ali Limited Series, The Crown Casting and More

Mahershala Ali is at the center of The Plot, a limited series for Onyx Collective on Hulu. The True Detective vet will star in and executive-produce the eight-episode series based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel of the same name. The drama follows struggling author Jake (Ali), who “is primed to take advantage of any opportunity that might help revive his career,” per the official synopsis. “When a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself, Jake commits an act of literary theft that changes his life irrevocably. Now, someone knows his secret and is threatening him… and we will see just how...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Timothy Olyphant To Return As Raylan Givens In ‘Justified: City Primeval’ As FX Greenlights Latest Elmore Leonard Adaptation

Justified: City Primeval has been greenlighted at FX, with Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited series. Seven years on from the end of FX’s Justified, Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions are producing their latest Elmore Leonard adaptation, based on the author’s novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. The development was teased early last year, at which point Deadline revealed Fargo Season 4 star Olyphant was in talks to return. Olyphant also is exec producing alongside showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and original creator Graham Yost, with Dinner directing. The show returns to Givens’...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Ryan Kwanten
Person
Octavia E. Butler
Person
Octavia Butler
Deadline

Mark Ruffalo & Hugh Laurie Join ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Netflix Limited Series Adaptation

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie are set as leads opposite Aria Mia Loberti in Netflix’s All The Light We Cannot See, a four-part limited series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight. Newcomer Loberti, who is blind, plays Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France. Ruffalo will play Daniel LeBlanc, the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Caring and clever, he’s determined to give his blind...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

18 HBO and HBO Max Original Series to Be Excited About in 2022

When discussing the fortunes of HBO (or HBO Max) in 2022, one series inevitably comes up. Yes, “House of the Dragon” — the network’s first follow-up to juggernaut fantasy series “Game of Thrones” — is debuting this year, and yes, its performance (in the ratings, on streaming, in the culture) will be studied by far more than just the executives paid to make sure the profitable franchise succeeds. But HBO has never tied its sterling reputation to a single series. After “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City” came “True Blood” and “Boardwalk Empire,” “Girls” and “Veep,” “Band of Brothers” and...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

FX Reviving ‘Justified’ Starring Timothy Olyphant for New Limited Series

Timothy Olyphant is returning as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a new Justified limited series. Confirming last year’s reports of a possible revival, FX announced Friday a new show titled Justified: City Primeval. The story is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Here’s the storyline: “Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than...
TV SERIES
townandcountrymag.com

What We Know So Far About FX's New Series Kindred

As ever, there's an overwhelming amount of prestige TV to keep up with, but you'll want to pay attention to this upcoming series from FX. The cable channel announced this week that it's developing an adaptation of Kindred, the influential 1979 novel by Octavia E. Butler. The eight-episode series centers...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Kindred#Child Actor#Macarthur#The Right Stuff Rrb#Flyness#Watchmen#Fx Productions#Americans
Deadline

‘Hawkeye’ & ‘Van Helsing’s Aleks Paunovic To Lead NFT Sci-Fi Series ‘GenZeroes’

EXCLUSIVE: Hawkeye and Van Helsing actor Aleks Paunovic is set to star in and executive-produce sci-fi NFT series GenZeroes. The project is among the first live action NFT series and is being set up to include 10 episodes that will be augmented by motion graphic comic books. Providing finance comes through, episodes are due to begin releasing in early March. The project is set 200 years after an alien invasion has left the world devastated, where ten factions fight to control the future of humanity. Van Helsing writers Matt Venables and Jeremy Smith will serve as showrunners. They will also executive-produce with Neil...
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

Ocatvia E. Butler's 'Kindred' to be Adapted for the Small Screen

Good news sci-fi fans! Kindred, the beloved and widely popular sci-fi novel, written by genre icon Ocatvia E. Butler, has been ordered to series by FX. FX announced the plans for an eight-episode series based on the acclaimed 1979 sci-fi novel on Monday. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Pulitzer prize finalist, playwright, and producer of the 2019 HBO series Watchmen, will serve as show-runner along with Janicza Bravo directing and executive producing the pilot. Bravo is most known for her work directing Zola.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GeekTyrant

FX Is Developing a Series Adaptation of the "Genre-Breaking" Sci-Fi Novel KINDRED

FX is developing a series adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s influential 1979 novel Kindred, and newcomer Mallori Johnson is set to star. The network has made a full series order, and it comes from writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen) and producers Courtney Lee-Mitchell (The Reluctant Fundamentalist), Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, The Wrestler), Joe Weisberg (The Americans), and Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bloody-disgusting.com

Weta Effects Team Reportedly Working on FX’s “Alien” Television Series

For those hungry for any and all details about FX’s upcoming “Alien” television series, a first for the franchise, our friends over at AvP Galaxy are reporting this week that the team over at Weta will be handling the Xenomorph creation for the series, responsible for “designing and bringing the Xenomorphs to life in Noah Hawley’s upcoming FX series.”
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Hulu's Kumail Nanjiani-Led Chippendales Limited Series Adds White Lotus Breakout Murray Bartlett

White Lotus star Murray Bartlett‘s red-hot career ascension continues. A day after landing a SAG Award nominations for his breakout role in the HBO dark comedy, Bartlett has joined Hulu’s forthcoming Chippendales origin story. Starring Kumail Nanjiani as Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee, Immigrant chronicles the “insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon,” per Hulu. Bartlett — whose TV credits also include Looking, Tales of the City and Nashville, boards the limited series as producer/choreographer Nick De Noia, a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment. De Noia is responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. A man of many passions, Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men — and most of all, showbiz. The eight-part series will be written by Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel, who serves as an EP alongside Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Emily V. Gordon, Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi.
TV SERIES
Bossip

Apple TV + Offers First Look At Their New Series “The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey,” Based on Walter Mosley’s Novel

Apple TV + released the first set of images from their upcoming new series “The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey” this Wednesday, January 12. We’re expecting huge things from this limited series, which was executive produced by and stars Oscar nominated Samuel L. Jackson, and is based on the acclaimed novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who adapted the story for the screen and also serves as executive producer. The six-episode gripping series about family, memory and legacy will debut globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Jackson’s not the only critically acclaimed THESPIAN associated with the project either. One of our new faves, Dominique Fishback, stars as well.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘KIMI’ Trailer Reveals Steven Soderbergh's Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Zoë Kravitz

KIMI’s trailer is here to give us the first look at Steven Soderbergh’s sci-fi thriller about an agoraphobic in a world ruled by technology. If the plot is not enough to put the movie on your radar (it should!), KIMI stars Zoë Kravitz as the lead, adding another good reason to catch it up when it releases on HBO Max next month.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Bayou Trilogy’: TV Series Based On Daniel Woodrell’s Crime Novels In Works From Timberman-Beverly & Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Acclaimed author Daniel Woodrell’s The Bayou Trilogy crime novels is getting a TV series adaptation. Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman are developing and producing the project via their Timberman-Beverly Productions banner. It is one of the first high-profile shows under the overall deal the duo signed with Lionsgate Television last year. The Bayou Trilogy: Under the Bright Lights, Muscle for the Wing, and The Ones You Do chronicles business-as-usual corruption in the fictitious Louisiana parish of St. Bruno. In the eye of the storm stands Detective Renee Shade, whose sense of duty collides with a violent underbelly of Dixie Mafia,...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Inventing Anna’ Trailer: Julia Garner Transforms Into a Scamming Socialite in Netflix Series

“Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!” Julia Garner yells in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series “Inventing Anna,” which depicts the downfall of the real-life scamming socialite. The nine-episode limited series from Shonda Rhimes, premiering on Feb. 11, chronicles New York Magazine’s investigation into Delvey as she awaits trial for grand larceny and theft of services. She was found guilty in May 2019 and was released from prison in February 2021 for good behavior. In the trailer, viewers get a longer look at Garner as Delvey, complete with a German accent and plenty of attitude. “What are you wearing? You look poor,”...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy