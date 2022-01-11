Mauro-Sheridan Mourns Loss Of A Mentor, Friend

Maya McFadden Photo Mr. Williams with seventh-grade class in March 2020.

Something was missing when staff and students arrived at Mauro-Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet School Monday morning.

That something was the humor, brutal honesty, and smile of educator Lennell Williams, who passed away unexpectedly at age 58 this past weekend.

Williams, who most recently taught seventh grade social studies at Mauro-Sheridan has been teaching in the district for the past 35 years.

School leaders gathered students for an assembly Monday morning to make the announcement.

The news saddened not only the current school community but also generations of Williams’ former students, who reached out to school staff Monday.

Seventh graders gather Monday to remember Williams.

Williams leaves behind a lifelong impact on not only his students but his colleagues. They saw Williams as a mentor.

Mauro-Sheridan building manager Kenneth Woodson recalled frequent hallway conversations with Williams about ​“good eats.” Williams had a soft spot for Woodson’s turkey barbecue and macaroni and cheese.

Woodson got most familiar with William’s ​“tough” teaching style last year when his grandson was in his seventh-grade class. ​“He always wanted what was best for his kids,” he said.

Williams' favorite pastime: eating and gathering with friends.

Williams has also taught eighth, fourth, fifth, and first grades throughout the years for the district. He worked with five Mauro-Sheridan principals and four superintendents.

He organized small-scale programs at Mauro-Sheridan over the years both before and after school to support parents and students. He brought students bowling, out to eat, and rollerskating.

Williams, who grew up in Chicago, joined the district straight out of college. He was known for ​“going the extra mile” by staff, students, and parents.

Several staff members recalled seeing Williams stay after school to work many late evening around seven or eight at night.

Williams in recent years went through dialysis and a kidney transplant.

Ryan Clough and Sean Hardy with seventh graders.

Mauro-Sheridan support staffer Sean Hardy knew Williams since he was began a district substitute 25 years ago.

In recent years Hardy and Williams worked together to bring dozens of local and state leaders to Williams’ history class.

Most recently Williams and Hardy were organizing schoolwide celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. including a daily quote during the school’s morning announcements and two guest speakers to visit students this week.

Hardy recalled Williams pushing him to grow as an educator in 1997 when he began as a substitute.

Williams’ seventh-grade students Monday recalled the personal and historical lessons Williams brought to the classroom.

Memories ranged from his favorite catch phrases in class like ​“Get busy!” to challenging homework assignments to prepare his students from high school and college.

Williams promised his students that he would shave his beard at their eighth-grade graduation and that he would get one class a prize if they could guess his age correctly.

The students recalled Williams coming to school despite having a bruised foot and popped blood vessel in his eye. ​“He would always tell us that he missed us too much to stay out of school,” one student said.

One idea Williams was working on was getting his students to film documentaries and write plays about themselves and history.

A smell the students won’t forget when they think of Williams is Popeye’s, his favorite lunch spot, they said.

Williams with guest speaker Clifton Graves.

Administrative assistant Diane Glenn recalled watching Williams ​“give 150 percent to his students” every day for the past 34 years.

Glenn described him as innovative and a ​“true team player.”

Principal Sandy Kaliszewski recalled always being able to count on having Williams in the classroom. ​“It didn’t matter how he felt. He always showed up for us and the students,” she said.

While teaching remote last year due to the pandemic, Williams hosted virtual class in the school building. ​“This was his second home,“she said.

Kaliszewski added that Williams was a team leader for new staff in recent years.

“It’s going to be very hard to replace the commitment he had,” she said.

Sean Hardy and Cheryl Magee.

Third-grade teacher Cheryl Magee always joked with Williams that she wanted his job. In response, Williams would encourage her to be a seventh-grade history teacher.

Magee looked to Williams as a mentor for the past six years at Mauro-Sheridan.

She learned from Williams to be ​“tough but loving” with her students and to show her students that they can meet high expectations.

She recalled conversations and jokes at the copy machine with Williams.

Magee said she plans to keep her promise to Williams and take the test to teach social studies in the near future.

Second-grade teacher Darla Lank knew Williams for the past 20 years. She said she aspired to be like him in and outside the classroom.

Seventh-grade math teacher Ryan Clough met Williams at a summer teacher preparation program 20 years ago. They connected immediately as early-bird participants for the program workshops daily.

Clough recalled watching Williams mentor student teachers to ​“teach with accountability.”

“He showed them that if you want to get into this profession you have to put your time and work in,” Clough said.

While playing chess in Clough’s class Monday, 12-year-olds Jhimere and Brandon recalled Williams being nice — and ​“letting me slide with a lot,” Jhimere said.

“He gave me another chance when I needed them and told me I have to keep my word,” Jhimere said.

Parent and kindergarten paraprofessional Amanda Moreno said she felt lucky to have her three kids be taught by Williams over the years.

“He was the one that pushed them and made them accountable,” she said.

He current seventh grader was often most interested in Williams’ assignments and would even at time forget about his others, she said.

“It’s very hard that he’s gone because he used to push us to our limits,” said 12-year-old Emmanuel Roman Jr., whose father was also taught by Williams.

Seventh graders described Williams as kind, old fashioned, understanding, helpful to other teachers, and big hearted.

Others added that Williams ​“made sure class was bright and lively.”

He would call his class ​“his peeps,” the students recalled.

Williams would make class decisions based on ​“minority voting,” in which he would make decisions based on the choice least chosen by the students.

The students said they learned how to debate their opinions respectfully while in Williams class.

Williams left his students with life lessons to ​“be your best self no matter what” and no ​“be afraid of challenges” they recalled.