ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Mauro-Sheridan Mourns Loss Of A Mentor, Friend

By Maya McFadden
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRSK6_0diYFg1300
Maya McFadden Photo Mr. Williams with seventh-grade class in March 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxa3V_0diYFg1300

Something was missing when staff and students arrived at Mauro-Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet School Monday morning.

That something was the humor, brutal honesty, and smile of educator Lennell Williams, who passed away unexpectedly at age 58 this past weekend.

Williams, who most recently taught seventh grade social studies at Mauro-Sheridan has been teaching in the district for the past 35 years.

School leaders gathered students for an assembly Monday morning to make the announcement.

The news saddened not only the current school community but also generations of Williams’ former students, who reached out to school staff Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wK9B5_0diYFg1300
Seventh graders gather Monday to remember Williams.

Williams leaves behind a lifelong impact on not only his students but his colleagues. They saw Williams as a mentor.

Mauro-Sheridan building manager Kenneth Woodson recalled frequent hallway conversations with Williams about ​“good eats.” Williams had a soft spot for Woodson’s turkey barbecue and macaroni and cheese.

Woodson got most familiar with William’s ​“tough” teaching style last year when his grandson was in his seventh-grade class. ​“He always wanted what was best for his kids,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8MSI_0diYFg1300
Williams' favorite pastime: eating and gathering with friends.

Williams has also taught eighth, fourth, fifth, and first grades throughout the years for the district. He worked with five Mauro-Sheridan principals and four superintendents.

He organized small-scale programs at Mauro-Sheridan over the years both before and after school to support parents and students. He brought students bowling, out to eat, and rollerskating.

Williams, who grew up in Chicago, joined the district straight out of college. He was known for ​“going the extra mile” by staff, students, and parents.

Several staff members recalled seeing Williams stay after school to work many late evening around seven or eight at night.

Williams in recent years went through dialysis and a kidney transplant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPCVx_0diYFg1300
Ryan Clough and Sean Hardy with seventh graders.

Mauro-Sheridan support staffer Sean Hardy knew Williams since he was began a district substitute 25 years ago.

In recent years Hardy and Williams worked together to bring dozens of local and state leaders to Williams’ history class.

Most recently Williams and Hardy were organizing schoolwide celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. including a daily quote during the school’s morning announcements and two guest speakers to visit students this week.

Hardy recalled Williams pushing him to grow as an educator in 1997 when he began as a substitute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dg6I8_0diYFg1300

Williams’ seventh-grade students Monday recalled the personal and historical lessons Williams brought to the classroom.

Memories ranged from his favorite catch phrases in class like ​“Get busy!” to challenging homework assignments to prepare his students from high school and college.

Williams promised his students that he would shave his beard at their eighth-grade graduation and that he would get one class a prize if they could guess his age correctly.

The students recalled Williams coming to school despite having a bruised foot and popped blood vessel in his eye. ​“He would always tell us that he missed us too much to stay out of school,” one student said.

One idea Williams was working on was getting his students to film documentaries and write plays about themselves and history.

A smell the students won’t forget when they think of Williams is Popeye’s, his favorite lunch spot, they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ButDo_0diYFg1300
Williams with guest speaker Clifton Graves.

Administrative assistant Diane Glenn recalled watching Williams ​“give 150 percent to his students” every day for the past 34 years.

Glenn described him as innovative and a ​“true team player.”

Principal Sandy Kaliszewski recalled always being able to count on having Williams in the classroom. ​“It didn’t matter how he felt. He always showed up for us and the students,” she said.

While teaching remote last year due to the pandemic, Williams hosted virtual class in the school building. ​“This was his second home,“she said.

Kaliszewski added that Williams was a team leader for new staff in recent years.

“It’s going to be very hard to replace the commitment he had,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcHXa_0diYFg1300
Sean Hardy and Cheryl Magee.

Third-grade teacher Cheryl Magee always joked with Williams that she wanted his job. In response, Williams would encourage her to be a seventh-grade history teacher.

Magee looked to Williams as a mentor for the past six years at Mauro-Sheridan.

She learned from Williams to be ​“tough but loving” with her students and to show her students that they can meet high expectations.

She recalled conversations and jokes at the copy machine with Williams.

Magee said she plans to keep her promise to Williams and take the test to teach social studies in the near future.

Second-grade teacher Darla Lank knew Williams for the past 20 years. She said she aspired to be like him in and outside the classroom.

Seventh-grade math teacher Ryan Clough met Williams at a summer teacher preparation program 20 years ago. They connected immediately as early-bird participants for the program workshops daily.

Clough recalled watching Williams mentor student teachers to ​“teach with accountability.”

“He showed them that if you want to get into this profession you have to put your time and work in,” Clough said.

While playing chess in Clough’s class Monday, 12-year-olds Jhimere and Brandon recalled Williams being nice — and ​“letting me slide with a lot,” Jhimere said.

“He gave me another chance when I needed them and told me I have to keep my word,” Jhimere said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwBXW_0diYFg1300

Parent and kindergarten paraprofessional Amanda Moreno said she felt lucky to have her three kids be taught by Williams over the years.

“He was the one that pushed them and made them accountable,” she said.

He current seventh grader was often most interested in Williams’ assignments and would even at time forget about his others, she said.

“It’s very hard that he’s gone because he used to push us to our limits,” said 12-year-old Emmanuel Roman Jr., whose father was also taught by Williams.

Seventh graders described Williams as kind, old fashioned, understanding, helpful to other teachers, and big hearted.

Others added that Williams ​“made sure class was bright and lively.”

He would call his class ​“his peeps,” the students recalled.

Williams would make class decisions based on ​“minority voting,” in which he would make decisions based on the choice least chosen by the students.

The students said they learned how to debate their opinions respectfully while in Williams class.

Williams left his students with life lessons to ​“be your best self no matter what” and no ​“be afraid of challenges” they recalled.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Teachers Get Help With Omicron Duties

New Haven and Hamden teachers got help dealing with the extra duties and health hazards brought on by the Omicron-fueled Omicron surge. New Haven Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey has agreed to pay teachers $32 an hour when they cover for absent teachers during their usual prep time. With so many teachers absent due to Covid, remaining teachers have been taking on additional classes and then sometimes working late into the night on preparation for their regular classes.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Omicron Couldn’t Keep This School Down

Upon learning that his colleague had tested positive for Covid-19, Matt Tremper did double duty: He taught history to his seventh-graders on one side of the library while overseeing a science experiment for another class assembled across the stacks. Learning continued — even though the Omicron variant was doing its best all...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

In Person, Classes Are Hit-Or-Miss

Despite bus driver shortages and dozens of absent teachers, New Haven students like Amil Soweol and Tylanna McCrea managed to get class time on Wednesday — at least part of the day. Hillhouse High School Seniors Amil, Tylanna, and Jamiaya said several of their teachers were absent Wednesday. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Teacher Tests Positive, Packs Up Fast

Aron Meyer received the text Tuesday at 9:54 a.m. In 11 minutes, students would return to his classroom. It was third period, a prep period for Meyer. So he was alone in his eighth-grade language arts classroom at ESUMS (Engineering and Science University Magnet School), working on the next day’s lesson plan for August Wilson’s play Fences.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
New Haven, CT
Education
New Haven Independent

Schools Suggest Parents Drive Kids, If Possible

New Haven’s public schools reopened from winter break Monday morning with 18 percent of bus drivers calling out sick as the Omicron variant swept through the state. That led to a suggestion from Superintendent Iline Tracey that parents ferry their kids to school this week, if possible. “Due to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Schools Hustle, Improvise To Stay Open

Administrators filled in to keep classrooms running and lunches served Monday, bus routes were combined, and teachers all received masks, as the New Haven and Hamden school districts resolved to remain open even as some suburban districts temporarily pulled the plug. The hope remained by day’s end that kids can...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

50 Years Later …

Bertha and James Williams celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple married on Dec. 26, 1971, in Greenville, N.C. They celebrated their half-century together with two events: one with 100 family members and friends at the Seasons in North Haven, on Aug. 20; and a smaller gathering at home on Dec. 26.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#College#Documentary#First Day Of School#Turkey Barbecue
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy