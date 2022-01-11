ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Pair of small earthquakes hit Palos Verdes, Carson; some shaking felt in Long Beach

By Staff Reports
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago

Two small earthquakes hit just west of Long Beach overnight, with some people reporting they felt a light jolt as far east as Belmont Shore.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck in Rancho Palos Verdes at 9:47 p.m. followed by a slightly stronger 2.7 magnitude quake a few hours later at 3:41 a.m. in Carson.

No damage was immediately reported, but people in the Long Beach area—as far north as Paramount and as far east as Marine Stadium—used the USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” tool to report they felt weak shaking.

Mary Helen Trotter
5d ago

I felt the one at 3 this morning. I got up to go to the bathroom and heard dogs barking just seconds before it happened. It was little but kept me up wondering if more was coming.

