Two small earthquakes hit just west of Long Beach overnight, with some people reporting they felt a light jolt as far east as Belmont Shore.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck in Rancho Palos Verdes at 9:47 p.m. followed by a slightly stronger 2.7 magnitude quake a few hours later at 3:41 a.m. in Carson.

No damage was immediately reported, but people in the Long Beach area—as far north as Paramount and as far east as Marine Stadium—used the USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” tool to report they felt weak shaking.

The post Pair of small earthquakes hit Palos Verdes, Carson; some shaking felt in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .