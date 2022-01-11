FHP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 SUVs in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Ellenton man died Monday evening after being hit by two SUVs on US-41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that the 45-year-old pedestrian was on US-41 south of Airport Road at 6:44 p.m. when he was hit by the two SUVs.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the FHP. Neither driver suffered any injuries.

