Citrus County, FL

FHP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 SUVs in Citrus County

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 5 days ago

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Ellenton man died Monday evening after being hit by two SUVs on US-41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that the 45-year-old pedestrian was on US-41 south of Airport Road at 6:44 p.m. when he was hit by the two SUVs.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the FHP. Neither driver suffered any injuries.

