Europe slowly starts to consider treating COVID like the flu

By KEVIN WHITELAW
 5 days ago

Spain is calling for COVID-19 to be treated as an endemic disease, like the flu, becoming the first major European nation to explicitly suggest that people live with it. The idea has gradually been gaining traction and could prompt a re-evaluation of government strategies on dealing with the virus. British Education...

The Independent

End mass jabs and treat Covid like flu, says ex-head of vaccine taskforce

The former chief of the UK’s vaccine taskforce says the mass vaccination programme should end after the booster campaign – and Covid-19 should be treated as an endemic virus like the flu.Dr Clive Dix thinks the UK should focus on “stopping progression to severe disease in vulnerable groups”.He supports the current booster vaccine drive but believes it is time to “manage disease, not virus spread”.His comments come as the UK reached a grim milestone. More than 150,000 people have now died within 28 days of a positive Covid test since the pandemic began.Dr Dix, who stepped down from his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

COVID program delivers 1 billion doses to poorer countries

The World Health Organization said Sunday that a U.N.-backed program shipping coronavirus vaccines to many poor countries has now delivered 1 billion doses, but that milestone “is only a reminder of the work that remains” after hoarding and stockpiling in rich countries.A shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Rwanda on Saturday included the billionth dose supplied via the COVAX program, the U.N. health agency said.WHO has long criticized unequal distribution of vaccines and called for manufacturers and other countries to prioritize COVAX. It said that, as of Thursday, 36 of its 194 member countries had vaccinated less...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals

A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with comparatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed.The director of an intensive care unit at a hospital in Strasbourg is turning patients away. A surgeon at a London hospital describes a critical delay in a man's cancer diagnosis. Spain is seeing its determination to prevent a system collapse tested as omicron keeps medical...
WORLD
morningbrew.com

WHO says not yet as Spain wants to treat COVID like the flu

The debate is heating up over which prefix we should attach to -demic to describe Covid. And how officials answer that question could profoundly shape government policies, as well as the course of the virus itself. How the debate began: Earlier this week, Spain’s prime minister became the first European...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Spain Might Become the First Country to Downgrade COVID-19 from “Pandemic” to “Endemic” and Treat it just “Like the Flu!”

COVID-19 is a virus the whole world has been dealing with for the past two years and it looks like it’s here to stay!. However, the only hope as far as ending the pandemic is concerned is reaching a point where it can be downgraded to a “flu-like” virus aka an endemic and it sounds like Spain may be ready to do just that!
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Spain PM Calls for Europe to Treat COVID-19 as More 'Endemic' Illness

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday he plans to ask European officials to consider treating COVID-19 more like an endemic illness - a regularly occurring milder disease like the flu - and move away from the detailed tracking system that the pandemic has required. In an interview with Spain's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Too soon to treat COVID-19 like flu as Omicron spreads – WHO

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is on track to infect more than half of Europeans, but it should not yet be seen as a flu-like endemic illness, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. Europe saw more than 7 million newly-reported cases in the first week of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fresno Bee

From pandemic to endemic: Can 2022 succeed where 2021 failed?

WASHINGTON — After two years of contagion and death, COVID-19 is shifting again. Omicron is spreading faster than any previous variant, but it’s also proving less malevolent. There’s growing talk that the worst pandemic of the past century may soon be known in another way — as endemic.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: All the Countries the CDC Doesn’t Want You to Go

On Jan. 10, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans to avoid travel to Canada due to “very high level of COVID-19” in the country. The CDC placed Canada under a “Level 4” travel health notice, its highest warning level. Other countries with a “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High” warning include France, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Brazil to vaccinate kids, stops short of demanding scripts

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Vaccination of Brazilian children between the ages of 5 and 11 will begin in January, without the demand for prescriptions from doctors the government had previously signaled, officials from the health ministry announced Wednesday. The government’s guidelines come almost three weeks after the...
HEALTH
AFP

EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
POLITICS
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
IMMIGRATION

