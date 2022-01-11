Europe slowly starts to consider treating COVID like the flu

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO