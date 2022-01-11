Cullman City Council recognizes law enforcement on behalf of Coach Page at Monday meeting

CULLMAN, Ala. – At Cullman City Council’s Monday meeting, Councilman John Cook recognized the members of law enforcement, saying, “I do have one brief thing that I want to say and that’s on behalf of Coach Page, he would be reminding us sorely and scolding us if we didn’t recognize our police officers, thank them for their service with it being law enforcement appreciation week.” Cook asked Chief Culpepper to pass along the appreciation of the council and the mayor.

The council set public hearings for February 14at 7:00 p.m. for ordinances to rezone a vacant lot on Main Street SW from R-4 to B-2, to rezone a vacant lot on Main Street SW from B-1 to B-2 and to vacate a 50 foot right of way located on 4th Street SW (Hwy 278) and Rosemont Ave SW. All ordinances received a favorable recommendation from the Planning Commission.

A special event request from Grace Drovet for a wedding rehearsal dinner at Festhalle on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. was approved by the council.

In other business, the council adopted a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract with St. John & Associates for engineering and design services for a new access drive from Oak Drive NE to Cullman City Primary School.

The council also approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with ALDOT to maintain the sidewalks along Hwy 278 along the east side of 10th Avenue SE and along the west side of 11th Avenue SE.

The council approved a tax abatement for Schulte Building Systems, also known as Inland Buildings. Council President Folsom clarified that the company has a 3 ½ million-dollar expansion so the resolution is to abate the taxes on that amount.

A First Reading was given of the ordinance to confirm and ratify the levy of a 7.5 mill ad valorem school tax in the City of Cullman. Folsom stated, “This is not a new tax. It has already been in place for a long time. This is just to renew it for the school system.” The council approved the ordinance.

The mayor gave the update that West Main and 24 th Street are semi-complete with asphalt and temporary striping, though there is still cleanup to complete. “Second Ave right here that just got closed is about a six-month project. When we’re finished, it will be a great project, but in the meantime, it is going to be frustrating. That’s part of progress,” Mayor Jacobs stated.

Cullman City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at Cullman City Hall. The public is invited to attend.



