ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Cullman City Council recognizes law enforcement on behalf of Coach Page at Monday meeting

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137UdD_0diYDIxJ00

CULLMAN, Ala. – At Cullman City Council’s Monday meeting, Councilman John Cook recognized the members of law enforcement, saying, “I do have one brief thing that I want to say and that’s on behalf of Coach Page, he would be reminding us sorely and scolding us if we didn’t recognize our police officers, thank them for their service with it being law enforcement appreciation week.” Cook asked Chief Culpepper to pass along the appreciation of the council and the mayor.

The council set public hearings for February 14at 7:00 p.m. for ordinances to rezone a vacant lot on Main Street SW from R-4 to B-2, to rezone a vacant lot on Main Street SW from B-1 to B-2 and to vacate a 50 foot right of way located on 4th Street SW (Hwy 278) and Rosemont Ave SW. All ordinances received a favorable recommendation from the Planning Commission.

A special event request from Grace Drovet for a wedding rehearsal dinner at Festhalle on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. was approved by the council.

In other business, the council adopted a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract with St. John & Associates for engineering and design services for a new access drive from Oak Drive NE to Cullman City Primary School.

The council also approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with ALDOT to maintain the sidewalks along Hwy 278 along the east side of 10th Avenue SE and along the west side of 11th Avenue SE.

The council approved a tax abatement for Schulte Building Systems, also known as Inland Buildings. Council President Folsom clarified that the company has a 3 ½ million-dollar expansion so the resolution is to abate the taxes on that amount.

A First Reading was given of the ordinance to confirm and ratify the levy of a 7.5 mill ad valorem school   tax in the City of Cullman. Folsom stated, “This is not a new tax. It has already been in place for a long time. This is just to renew it for the school system.” The council approved the ordinance.

The mayor gave the update that West Main and 24 th Street are semi-complete with asphalt and temporary striping, though there is still cleanup to complete. “Second Ave right here that just got closed is about a six-month project. When we’re finished, it will be a great project, but in the meantime, it is going to be frustrating. That’s part of progress,” Mayor Jacobs stated.

Cullman City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at Cullman City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville City Council discusses damages at Veterans Park

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – At Hanceville City Council’s meeting Thursday evening, the council appointed Leigh Ann Courington, professor at Wallace State, to place three on the Hanceville Water and Sewer Board for a six-year term. Tim Brigum was reappointed to the Zoning Board of Adjustments for a three-year term. The council considered the installation of a new security system at the city hall. The company Stream South Communications of Oneonta would install the alarm from vendor alarm.com. The company has installed security equipment at the City of Oneonta, the City of Snead, the City of Arab’s parks and other municipalities.  The security system would...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Baileyton Town Council approves community rentals of the senior center

BAILEYTON, Ala. –It was brought to the attention of the Baileyton Town Council Monday evening that the playground equipment for the park which was meant to arrive at the end of December has yet to be delivered. The manufacturer of the equipment told councilmember Dewayne Sumner in an email that they were having supply chain issues, and the equipment should arrive by the first week of February. The council decided not to approve the Charter service provider franchise agreement. The council discussed the possibility of being stuck in an agreement with Charter and an inability to switch to a different provider with...
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Remembering Mayor Tawana Canada

DODGE CITY, Ala. – The Town of Dodge City lost a pillar of the community Tuesday with the passing of Alice Tawana Canada, serving her fourth term as mayor of the town. As her family and community mourn, long-time councilman Anthony Todd shared a few words in honor of their  time together. “Tawana was a great friend. I’ve known her for years,” Todd said. “In the council, she was a great woman–she loved her community, her town. She’d do anything for anybody, and her shoes will be hard to fill.” Todd was elected in 1994 to Place 3 on the first Dodge...
DODGE CITY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

South Vinemont trailer park dumpster overflow causing litter problem for surrounding homes

VINEMONT, Ala. – South Vinemont has been experiencing a litter problem around the Vinemont Estates mobile home community for months. The dumpsters at the mobile home park have consistently overflowed, causing litter to scatter across the park and to neighboring homes. Vinemont resident Shirley Arnett called the Sanitation Department about the issue at the beginning of September. Arnett lives across the street from the park and during windy days has had trash blown down her street from the park’s dumpster. The Vinemont town council has discussed the issue at many of their meetings. The council asked the public works director Mike...
VINEMONT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman, AL
Crime & Safety
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: From the files of 1930 and 1950

From the files of 1930: The honor roll of seniors at Cullman High School for the first semester includes: Maria Callahan, Charon Denson, Alfred Glaser, Margaret Hartung, Mary Ellen Hines, Mary Johnson, Vonda Lee Johnston, Edna Martin, Eunice Martin, Frances McPherson, Ruby Philpot, Eldon Simpson, Alice Stockley, Mabel Yeager, Inous Thompson, Laura Harbison, Hortense Wallace, Roberta Howell, C.S. Fletcher, Minnie Stansell, Herman Tillery, Thelma Moore, Edna Duckworth, Vera Wilhite, Edward Herfurth, Merle Trammell and Flora McEwen. Holes in the Bee Line Highway caused by the recent inclement weather are being repaired. O.J. Price has announced his candidacy for sheriff of Cullman County. Cotton ginned...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Schools hires director of Special Education

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Education, at its January 13 board meeting, approved the employment of Lana Tew to be the district’s next Director of Special Education. Tew is a 26-year veteran educator and currently holds the same position in the Morgan County school district. Tew has spent her entire career working with students with disabilities, as well as students who are gifted and talented. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University, a Master of Science from the University of Montevallo and an Educational Specialist degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She worked as...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

New date, location announced for Relay For Life of Cullman County; kick-off meeting Jan. 20

CULLMAN, Ala. — Relay For Life of Cullman County announces the 2022 event will be held on a new date and location from previous years.   The local committee has set a date of Saturday, April 30, from 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Depot Park and Cullman’s Historic Downtown District.  “Our committee realized changes were needed to improve the experience of Relay For Life while continuing to focus on celebrating cancer survivors in our community and honoring those we’ve lost to the disease,” said event team leadership chairperson Helen Allen.   The committee will host a kick-off meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 5:30...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Members of Restoring Women Outreach remember former warden and addiction recovery advocate Brian Buegler after his passing Jan. 3

CULLMAN, Ala. – Brian Buegler, warden at the Cullman County Detention Center for 27 years, passed away on January 3, 2022 at the age of 71. Buegler focused greatly on addiction recovery during his career. He saw the implementation of several programs designed to help inmates battling addiction: Rehabilitation, GED classes and other counseling. He helped with the construction of a new jail and made sure meeting rooms for classes like AA were included. Buegler began visiting the Restoring Women Outreach group, a 12 step-based residential sober living program, in 2011 when it was founded by Buegler’s friend Carol Berry. Carol met...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
1K+
Followers
492
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy