Kent County, MI

Mobile Happy Lights Are Coming To You in West Michigan

By Laura Hardy
 7 days ago
It's that time of the year where lots of people get the blues. Cold weather, shorter days, and the holiday fun is over. But, if you're looking to catch a vibe now that all of the Christmas lights are being put away, you're still in luck. Kent County Commissioner...

97.9 WGRD

Gun Lake Casino Warms Hearts With Generous Donation for Heat

Michigan winters are cold, and for our most vulnerable residents that can be very dangerous. The next time you spin the big wheel on the floor at Gun Lake Casino, you could be helping your neighbors win here in West Michigan. According to their website, the mission of Exodus Place...
HOBBIES
97.9 WGRD

Bundle Up & Cheers! Winter Beer Fest Is Back

A Pale Ale? Maybe a pilsner. Would you prefer a stout? How about a lager? You can sample them all and decide which is your favorite at the Winter Beer Festival. Grab a beer at the ballpark!. Beer is one of the oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic drinks in...
LANSING, MI
County
Kent County, MI
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids First Duckpin Bowling Alley Opening Downtown Soon

Need a new idea for date night or hanging with friends? A new duckpin bowling alley and bar is opening downtown Grand Rapids soon. Well, it's something I learned about for the first time this past fall, when we shared that a new duckpin bowling alley, the first of its kind in the city, had been proposed for downtown Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

West Michigan Winter Weather Advisory Extended Into Monday Night

The National Weather Service has extended a Winter Weather Advisory for for much of West Michigan to 10p.m. Monday night. The Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Ionia, and Calhoun counties. Further east, Charlotte and Jackson are also under advisory. Areas of...
MICHIGAN STATE
#West Michigan#Christmas Lights#Mental Health#Matilda#Covid
97.9 WGRD

West Michigan Native Is The Newest Member of The Fox 17 Weather Team

The Fox 17 Weather Team has just added another member. This member also happens to be a West Michigan native. Kevin Craig Is the chief meteorologist at Fox 17 and has been with the station since 2001. He's a Michigan native, born in Detroit, and one of only a few in the state that has earned the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

12 Items You Should Have On-Hand For A Power Outage

I grew up out in the sticks of upstate New York where we would lose power for days at a time during the winter. I also successfully survived Texas’ snowmageddon last year so, I know a thing or two about getting by without power. Sure, I’m not an expert but I definitely have some real-life experience here. Although some people may feel a bit strange about keeping a supply of certain items in the house “just in case”, it’s always better to be over-prepared than under and, believe me, you do not want to find out for yourself the hard way. In the event of a blackout, you need a reliable supply kit to get you by without power, and included below are just a few essentials to start with.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
97.9 WGRD

West Michigan Brewery Getting An Energizing New Start

Grand Rapids is known as beer city, and we love our breweries. With over 80 in the metro area alone, it's hard to visit them all. However, one Grand Rapids brewery's parent company is looking to change ownership, and the company buying them is anything but traditional when it comes to the world of craft beer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Car Goes Flying Over Southern Grand Rapids Highway

Security footage video out of Dorr, Mich. shows in Dukes of Hazzard form, a car flying over what looks to be part of the highway just south of the M-6 and US-131. The video I saw was set to the classic Waylon Jennings tune Good Ole Boys to set the Dukes of Hazzard mood. Which gave some levity to the insane sight of a metal machine flying through the air. I originally saw it on TikTok and then saw versions of it up on Youtube as well. I took to the comments to find out more about this crash.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

