Mobile Happy Lights Are Coming To You in West Michigan

I grew up out in the sticks of upstate New York where we would lose power for days at a time during the winter. I also successfully survived Texas’ snowmageddon last year so, I know a thing or two about getting by without power. Sure, I’m not an expert but I definitely have some real-life experience here. Although some people may feel a bit strange about keeping a supply of certain items in the house “just in case”, it’s always better to be over-prepared than under and, believe me, you do not want to find out for yourself the hard way. In the event of a blackout, you need a reliable supply kit to get you by without power, and included below are just a few essentials to start with.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO