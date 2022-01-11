Recipe: Thai Chicken Coconut Curry by Chef Kevin Belton

Feeling poor as the new year starts? Here’s an inexpensive rice-based meal that feeds a lot of people for a reasonable amount of money. I was checking out at a supermarket not long ago, basically an out-of-body experience these inflationary days, and, while I was focusing on keeping my head attached and putting my credit card back where it belonged, my checker took my bags and started packing them. When consciousness bubbled up, I realized she had taken the largest bag and loaded it with 6 big cans of plum tomatoes, 4 cans of soup, 8 bars of Cabot cheese (it was on sale), and more besides. I gave it a trial heave, just to show I was a sport, but there was no way. I can’t lift this bag, I said. You have so many cans, she said, proving that watching politicians on the evening news had in fact been instructive re offering evasive non sequiturs as being responsive. Well, I have a lot of bags, I said. I did, so I started unloading the big bag and distributing things more evenly. It was a long day for both of us.

