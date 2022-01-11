New date, location announced for Relay For Life of Cullman County; kick-off meeting Jan. 20

CULLMAN, Ala. — Relay For Life of Cullman County announces the 2022 event will be held on a new date and location from previous years.

The local committee has set a date of Saturday, April 30, from 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Depot Park and Cullman’s Historic Downtown District.

“Our committee realized changes were needed to improve the experience of Relay For Life while continuing to focus on celebrating cancer survivors in our community and honoring those we’ve lost to the disease,” said event team leadership chairperson Helen Allen.

The committee will host a kick-off meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the training center of Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone interested in taking part as a team, volunteer or sponsor is welcome to attend the meeting. Attending virtually is also an option for those who would like to social distance. Get a link and phone number to join the meeting at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY22SOR?pg=entry&fr_id=101617l or on the Relay For Life of Cullman County Facebook page.

“We are grateful to all of our volunteers, teams and sponsors who have supported us in the past and welcome anyone who would like to join us for the 2022 event,” Allen said. “We are excited about changes planned for this year’s event and welcome more participation from individuals, groups and businesses in the community.”

Beside the change in date and location, other changes in the works for the 2022 event include live entertainment, food trucks, children’s activities and more.

Relay For Life of Cullman County is a local volunteer-led effort to raise funds for the American Cancer Society (ACS). The American Cancer Society supplies millions of dollars each year in cancer research, patient support, prevention information and education and detection and treatment programs.

“Education, prevention and early detection are so important when it comes to defeating cancer,” Allen said. “A cancer diagnosis is devastating no matter what stage, but when it’s caught early, patients are lucky because in most cases they can avoid the treatments and procedures we all fear and have a much greater chance of survival. And research can help lead to more tests to catch cancer earlier and better ways to treat cancer. We must continue to support their efforts so that our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren can benefit in the future.”

To register a team, donate or for more information, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY22SOR?pg=entry&fr_id=101617l or contact Helen Allen at 256-709-4019 or helen@weltimail.com . For more information about the American Cancer Society, including access to 24/7 assistance, visit https://www.cancer.org/ or call 800-227-2345.