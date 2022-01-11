ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

DNR, Jan. 12 Heloise

By Mary Lou Dean
Daily News-Record
 5 days ago

Dear Heloise: If there is one thing my husband loves, it's my chocolate pie. I buy a chocolate crushed cookie crust. Then I use a commercial boxed pie filling, but if it calls for milk, I first measure out 3 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream and half a jigger (the kind...

www.dnronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News-Record

Rosemond Column, DNR, Jan. 8

Q: I recently tried toilet training my 32-month-old, but after a few days of no success, I decided to stop. A friend tells me to hang in there, but my pediatrician says my son isn’t ready. She suggests I try again in a few months. Your thoughts?. A: What...
Daily News-Record

DNR, Jan. 6 Dear Annie

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been friends with this couple for over 10 years. We met when our kids were in grade school. We would get together with this couple regularly over the years for dinner and drinks, while the kids would stay at home. When we go...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Hawaii State
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Durango#Colorado Teriyaki Sauce#Heloise Com
KGW

One Oregon restaurant included among country's 'Top 100'

NEWBERG, Ore. — Portland touts its nationally recognized restaurants, but users of the OpenTable reservation platform rated a small-town eatery as Oregon's best. OpenTable (Nasdaq: BKNG) published its list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2021, and one place in the state was included: Rosmarino Osteria Italiana of Newberg.
NEWBERG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
KCCI.com

Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion sighting in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is confirming another mountain lion sighting. Randy Johnson shared a photo of the big cat in Ankeny. Johnson says he lives just west of the John Deere plant. The last mountain lion sighting was in mid-October on the north side...
ANKENY, IA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin DNR Free Fishing Weekend approaches

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 15-16. No fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required. Anglers can fish state waters where there is an open season. All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy