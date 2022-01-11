ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in I-5 crash

By City News Service
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A person was killed Monday evening in a traffic collision in San Diego.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called around 10:49 p.m. to the northbound Interstate 5 and Carmel Mountain South where they found the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

CHP officers issued a SigAlert for the closure of all lanes of the northbound Interstate 5 and Carmel Mountain South for an unknown duration due to the fatal collision. Motorists were advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.

